Carolina Panthers Deemed 'Best Landing Spot' for 124-Tackle Machine

After watching the likes of Christian Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace, and Claudin Cherelus struggle mightily in 2025m, the Carolina Panthers have no choice but to go out and spend some money at the linebacker position in free agency.

Because the Panthers don't have a ton of cap room flexibility, they may have to get a little creative in how they acquire the necessary talent to fix those issues in the second level. It may not come by way of landing a big fish in free agency or making a splashy trade. They'll have to take a close look at some of the cheaper, yet underrated options while also scanning options in the draft.

One name that makes a ton of sense is Leo Chenal, who has spent the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chenal is set to become a free agent this offseason, and according to Spotrac, he could come at a very reasonable rate. The projected deal for him is three years for $13.9M, which is more than doable for Carolina.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently listed Carolina as the best landing spot for Chenal.

"The Panthers' linebacking corps failed to produce a single player with a PFF overall grade above 55.0 in 2025. Adding Chenal to headline the group as the new green-dot communicator would project well for a defense that ranked 23rd in EPA per play allowed this past season."

To take it a step further, Chenal is more reliable in space as a tackler and in pass coverage. For instance, Rozeboom had a miss tackle rate of 12.8% this season. Trevin Wallace? 11.5%. Claudin Cherelus and Krys Barnes at 10%, and Bam Martin-Scott at 11.1%.

Over the last three years (since Chenal has taken on an expanded role), his miss rates have been 7.6%, 6.3%, and 8.2%. Against the pass, he allowed 12 receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown, batting two balls away and picking one off. Carolina's backers in 2025 allowed 113 receptions on 139 targets for 1,127 yards and seven touchdowns.

Adding Chenal is an extremely safe and affordable way to improve the middle of the defense.

