What Dave Canales liked most about Bryce Young's impressive game vs. Bucs
Bryce Young once again set a season-high in passing yards on Sunday, one week after the first time he did so. The second-year passer put in another excellent outing, but it wasn't enough for the Carolina Panthers to land a victory. That said, Panthers coach Dave Canales lavished a lot of praise on Young after the contest.
Dave Canales lauds Bryce Young after clutch performance
Dave Canales once again liked what he saw from Bryce Young. Canales said, "Just the operation, being decisiveness with the ball. Knowing they were giving us a bunch of looks and handling the challenge of it. Studying the film throughout the week to find the voids in the different pressures and things that they brought. The decisiveness in play is what's critical at the position, and he did a great job of that today."
Young was nearly flawless this week. He missed only a couple of throws all day long, took one sack, and had no turnovers. He made good throws and decisions all day long, including taking off for a 10-yard scramble for an early touchdown.
Canales has been working hard to get Young back to speed and into good shape since his Week 2 benching, and it seems to have paid off. Two straight weeks have seen a game-tying or lead-taking drive in the fourth quarter against two contenders, so things have been trending up. Once again, there was plenty to like from Young on Sunday.
