Will the Panthers Have a 1,000-Yard Receiver in 2024?
In the Carolina Panthers 29 years of existence, they're have been 20 occasions where a player has went over the 1,000-yard mark but only ten different individuals have accomplished that feat - Mark Carrier, Raghib Ismail, Patrick Jeffers, Muhsin Muhammad (3x) , Steve Smith Sr. (7x), Kelvin Benjamin, Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore (3x), Robbie Chosen, and Adam Thielen.
He barely crossed the mark in 2023, but it goes down as the third time Thielen has done so in his career. Thanks to all of Carolina's issues offensively, Thielen led the team in receiving by a pretty sizable margin. DJ Chark finished second with 525 yards, Jonathan Mingo with 418, while all other receivers and tight ends had less than 200.
Our own Matt Alquiza predicted Thielen's numbers will drop significantly in 2024, all the way down to 694 yards. And to be honest, I'd have to say I agree. With Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette now in the mix, Thielen's target share will decrease, as will his overall numbers. So with Thielen likely taking a slight dip in production, will one of the two aforementioned names replace him as the 1,000-yard guy?
I don't see it happening, but not for a lack of effeciency in the passing game. Young has always been a quarterback that likes to spread the love around, but he didn't have enough reliable bodies to do that as a rookie. I believe we'll see Thielen, Legette, and Johnson all in the 600-800 range with tight ends Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders adding another 200-300 or so each.
