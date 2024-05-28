Why the 2024 Panthers Will Be the Worst Team in the NFL
Let me preface this by saying I don't believe this will happen. I am a firm believer in Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' process this offseason and I think Carolina will flirt with the over on their Vegas-given win total of 5.5 games.
However, there is a real chance Carolina will be picking at the top of 2025's draft. Here are a couple of reasons why that may be the case.
Defensive shortcomings
The 2023 Panthers struggled mightily to rush the passer. Carolina finished 31st in team sack percentage, only ahead of the Chicago Bears. Game flow certainly played into that (Carolina trailed in every fourth quarter they played in last season), but even when the games weren't in doubt the Panthers failed to muddy the pocket for opposing quarterbacks.
The team mustered 27 sacks as a whole, and the three leading sack producers (Brian Burns, Franke Luvu, and Yetur Gross-Matos) will be donning new uniforms in 2024. Carolina replaced them with veteran pass rushers Jadaveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, and K'Lavon Chaisson, but question marks about health, past production, and the depth behind them cast a looming shadow over Ejiro Evero's pass rushing unit.
In the back end, Jaycee Horn is the sole elite talent in the secondary. Solid veteran pieces litter the third level of the defense, but they'll very much need to play above their station for Carolina to shut down they intimidating slate of opposing quarterbacks they're scheduled to face in 2024.
Ejiro Evero is among the top defensive minds in the league. Dave Canales was smart to hitch his wagon to Carolina's incumbent defensive coordinator. A lack of Jimmies and Joes have derailed brilliant X's and O's before, and a talent bereft Carolina defense may too much for Evero and Canales to overcome.
Inexperienced leadership
Again, I am a firm believer in Dave Canales and Dan Morgan. From the outside looking in, there is juice on Mint Street that franchise has severely lacked in recent years. The duo has their work cut out for them.
Neither have experience as the leading voice for a locker room or a franchise. Canales is lauded for his work with quarterbacks, but the head coaching position comes with significantly more weight than a quarterback coach or coordinator. Morgan has nearly 15 years of front office experience, but only a couple of months of experience as the head honcho.
Patience will be key for a franchise entrusting their future into the hands of two rookies in their role, and an owner that has lacked that key word could cause some upheaval before Canales and Morgan get a chance to strut their stuff.
Protection shortcomings
Bryce Young was sacked 62 times last season. A ridiculous number that would break a lesser man. Young fought through consistent protection issues as a rookie and answered any questions people had about the durability of his slight frame. Carolina did all they could to make sure he has a better experience in 2024.
Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis have entered the fray to be Young's personal interior bodyguards. The two hulking men come from successful offenses and the hope is that they'll keep Bryce Young's jersey clean and give him time to hit his improved weaponry. There are still significant question marks on the offensive line.
Ikem Ekwonu showed Pro Bowl-level talent in his rookie season, but backslid significantly as a sophomore. Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen are battling to start at center, even though neither of them have a ton of experience at the position. Hunt, Lewis, and Taylor Moton are all perceived strengths, but an offensive line is only as strong as it's weakest link, and Carolina could have two.
Things are looking up in the Queen City. Canales, Morgan, and Young bring a positive energy and a bright future to a city that is desperate for it. The issues on the roster are still bountiful, and if things fail to break right, the three of them may be on the hot seat come 2025.