Potential Changes Coming to Structure of NFL Offseason
The NFLPA is hoping to make a massive change to how the offseason is structured.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, they are expected to propose an "overhaul" of the offseason that will eliminate the voluntary work done in the spring. By doing so, there would be a ramp-up period going into training camp as opposed to the six weeks the players have "off" in between mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp. Virtual classroom work would still be permitted according to the report, but on-field work would be prohibited until everything gets started, potentially in mid-June, early July.
The changes could begin as soon as 2025.
There is no mention, however, of how this would impact rookie minicamp. I would assume that would still take place shortly after the draft in order to give them ample time to study and learn the playbook versus being thrown into the fire when training camp commences.
