2 Panthers Draft Targets From Clemson Have Risk, Rewards
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The Carolina Panthers will be on the clock with the 19th pick in the NFL Draft in just 19 days. The Panthers are live to pick almost any position and add even more to what’s already been a stellar offseason so far. Lots of mock drafts have the Panthers drafting either an offensive tackle or more defensive line help, and one school has prospects at both positions who will likely be in the first round.
Clemson DT and OT Potential Targets For Carolina
Both OT Blake Miller and DT Peter Woods have been linked to the Panthers numerous times in mock drafts and in discussions of their best fits in the NFL. Peter Woods has elite physical traits, weighing just under 300 pounds and standing 6’2 ½. He is known for his unique speed and athleticism for his frame. Woods moves laterally really well and could be really good at closing the pocket for an opposing QB right away.
As for Blake Miller, he has been mocked to Carolina at 19th overall as recently as two weeks ago, but he’s not as much of a lock to be a first-rounder as Peter Woods is. Miller has a ton of experience and has a ton of starts in college, which should bode well for him. One NFL analyst thinks there’s much more risk to Miller, though.
NFL Analyst sees risk in Blake Miller, and Reward in Peter Woods
CBS Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer dropped his NFL Draft superlatives on April 2nd, and sees Miller and Woods in two very different lights. Brockermeyer sees Peter Woods as a “buy-low” prospect. This is due to Woods’s lack of production in 2025. While this is fair to criticize, Woods still looks like a surefire success in the NFL.
Woods wasn’t as productive in 2025 as he was in 2024, but Clemson was also just a disaster as a whole in 2025, and it's not like the 2024 tape just doesn’t mean anything. In Wood’s NFL Combine overview, it’s acknowledged that the 2024 tape better represents Wood’s upside and that he can most certainly become a plus starter in the NFL.
Regarding Blake Miller, Brockenmeyer favors his experience but not his athletic ability, believing Miller will initially struggle and isn’t an immediate contributor. For the Panthers specifically, Miller wouldn’t be a bad pick, but there are other tackles who stand out more and likely have higher ceilings, such as Spencer Fano, Monroe Freeling, and Kadyn Proctor.
Who Carolina Should Pick if Both Miller and Woods Are Available
Its 100% Peter Woods, no questions asked. A defensive tackle with that athletic profile and proof of really good tape in 2024 makes all the sense in the world for the Panthers, who have clearly prioritized trying to create an elite defense this offseason. Woods can come in and become an instant contributor, helping run the defense and collapse the pocket.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.