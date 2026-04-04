2 Panthers Draft Targets From Clemson Have Risk, Rewards

The Carolina Panthers will be on the clock with the 19th pick in the NFL Draft in just 19 days. The Panthers are live to pick almost any position and add even more to what’s already been a stellar offseason so far. Lots of mock drafts have the Panthers drafting either an offensive tackle or more defensive line help, and one school has prospects at both positions who will likely be in the first round.

Clemson DT and OT Potential Targets For Carolina

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both OT Blake Miller and DT Peter Woods have been linked to the Panthers numerous times in mock drafts and in discussions of their best fits in the NFL. Peter Woods has elite physical traits, weighing just under 300 pounds and standing 6’2 ½. He is known for his unique speed and athleticism for his frame. Woods moves laterally really well and could be really good at closing the pocket for an opposing QB right away.

As for Blake Miller, he has been mocked to Carolina at 19th overall as recently as two weeks ago, but he’s not as much of a lock to be a first-rounder as Peter Woods is. Miller has a ton of experience and has a ton of starts in college, which should bode well for him. One NFL analyst thinks there’s much more risk to Miller, though.

NFL Analyst sees risk in Blake Miller, and Reward in Peter Woods

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (OL35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CBS Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer dropped his NFL Draft superlatives on April 2nd, and sees Miller and Woods in two very different lights. Brockermeyer sees Peter Woods as a “buy-low” prospect. This is due to Woods’s lack of production in 2025. While this is fair to criticize, Woods still looks like a surefire success in the NFL.

Peter Woods is still a gamewrecking monster, don’t let the taper in production fool you pic.twitter.com/HPcdhMscvE — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 12, 2025

Woods wasn’t as productive in 2025 as he was in 2024, but Clemson was also just a disaster as a whole in 2025, and it's not like the 2024 tape just doesn’t mean anything. In Wood’s NFL Combine overview, it’s acknowledged that the 2024 tape better represents Wood’s upside and that he can most certainly become a plus starter in the NFL.

Regarding Blake Miller, Brockenmeyer favors his experience but not his athletic ability, believing Miller will initially struggle and isn’t an immediate contributor. For the Panthers specifically, Miller wouldn’t be a bad pick, but there are other tackles who stand out more and likely have higher ceilings, such as Spencer Fano, Monroe Freeling, and Kadyn Proctor.

Who Carolina Should Pick if Both Miller and Woods Are Available

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Its 100% Peter Woods, no questions asked. A defensive tackle with that athletic profile and proof of really good tape in 2024 makes all the sense in the world for the Panthers, who have clearly prioritized trying to create an elite defense this offseason. Woods can come in and become an instant contributor, helping run the defense and collapse the pocket.