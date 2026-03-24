Panthers Make Stunning Decision in Todd McShay’s Latest Mock Draft

The NFL Draft is now less than a month away, and as it gets closer, NFL insiders get a better sense of where teams are thinking with their picks and which positions could be targeted. More mock drafts are dropping left and right, and one recent mock has the Carolina Panthers making a fascinating pick, to say the least.

Todd McShay dropped his Mock Draft 3.0 on Monday, and the Panthers are making a much different decision than other mocks are at this point. With the 19th pick overall, the Panthers select Blake Miller, offensive tackle, from Clemson University.

Clemson OT Blake Miller is rising up Draft Boards 📈



- 6'6"

- 315 lbs

- Started EVERY game in all 4 seasons at Clemson



Miller is getting 1st Round looks 👀 pic.twitter.com/equlheKbnY — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) February 19, 2026

McShay’s reasoning for Carolina taking Miller was simple: adding depth to the offensive line and not risking a lack of depth while Bryce Young is still growing and getting better.

Why It’s An Unexpected Choice

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Carolina’s already added depth, though, adding Rasheed Walker to fill the left tackle hole, adding Luke Fortner to be a solid veteran starting center, and adding Stone Forsythe, who has experience at both left and right tackle. So it does seem a little off if the Panthers go that direction, since they’ve invested a decent amount in the O-line through free agency.

Blake Miller is a sure-fire first-round talent. He's mostly projected to be a late first-round pick, which is why it’s surprising to see him mocked a little higher by McShay. In the 26 mock drafts that have dropped across multiple publications since March 20th, only two have mocked Miller at 19 to Carolina.

Finally a 2026 tackle that I like. Blake Miller is balllling this year.



- 6064/315/35-inch arms

- elite++ athlete, no pull is off the table

- ends dreams at the 2nd/3rd level

- violent block finisher

- skilled hands

- B+ anchor

- strike power/grip strength shuts down reps on… pic.twitter.com/VxcmmKsu3A — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) November 6, 2025

It’s also important to note that since GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales began their tenures together with the Carolina, the Panthers haven’t drafted an offensive lineman yet, so that could be another factor.

Obviously, defense has been the priority and the headlines when it comes to the Panthers free agency cycle. Adding to the offensive line doesn’t hurt whatsoever, but it feels like there are other positions that are more direly in need.

Positions With Greater Need

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down with teammates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq (Tight End)

When talking about tight ends in this draft, there’s only one name that the Panthers should worry about, which, of course, is Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq has a strong mix of elite speed and receiver-like route running, on top of his 6’3, 240-lb frame, which helps him as a blocker.

Kenyon Sadiq had one of the best days ever by a TE at the Combine:



40-Yard Dash: 4.39 (best ever by a TE)

Vertical Jump: 43.5’’ (second-best ever by a TE)

Broad Jump: 11’1’’ (third-best ever by a TE)@Accenture | @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/fxvABmsGrd — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Sadiq has been mocked anywhere from 13 to the Rams to 27 to the 49ers. If Sadiq’s available at 19, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales should have a hard time passing up a tight end that has the tools to be one of the most dynamic in the league.

Safety

If there’s one hole to fill in on the defense, it would be safety. Even though Nick Scott will be back in 2026, he’s 30 years old and is only on a one-year deal, so snagging a young safety to boost the secondary wouldn’t be a bad idea either.