Panthers Make Stunning Decision in Todd McShay’s Latest Mock Draft
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The NFL Draft is now less than a month away, and as it gets closer, NFL insiders get a better sense of where teams are thinking with their picks and which positions could be targeted. More mock drafts are dropping left and right, and one recent mock has the Carolina Panthers making a fascinating pick, to say the least.
Todd McShay dropped his Mock Draft 3.0 on Monday, and the Panthers are making a much different decision than other mocks are at this point. With the 19th pick overall, the Panthers select Blake Miller, offensive tackle, from Clemson University.
McShay’s reasoning for Carolina taking Miller was simple: adding depth to the offensive line and not risking a lack of depth while Bryce Young is still growing and getting better.
Why It’s An Unexpected Choice
Carolina’s already added depth, though, adding Rasheed Walker to fill the left tackle hole, adding Luke Fortner to be a solid veteran starting center, and adding Stone Forsythe, who has experience at both left and right tackle. So it does seem a little off if the Panthers go that direction, since they’ve invested a decent amount in the O-line through free agency.
Blake Miller is a sure-fire first-round talent. He's mostly projected to be a late first-round pick, which is why it’s surprising to see him mocked a little higher by McShay. In the 26 mock drafts that have dropped across multiple publications since March 20th, only two have mocked Miller at 19 to Carolina.
It’s also important to note that since GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales began their tenures together with the Carolina, the Panthers haven’t drafted an offensive lineman yet, so that could be another factor.
Obviously, defense has been the priority and the headlines when it comes to the Panthers free agency cycle. Adding to the offensive line doesn’t hurt whatsoever, but it feels like there are other positions that are more direly in need.
Positions With Greater Need
Kenyon Sadiq (Tight End)
When talking about tight ends in this draft, there’s only one name that the Panthers should worry about, which, of course, is Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq has a strong mix of elite speed and receiver-like route running, on top of his 6’3, 240-lb frame, which helps him as a blocker.
Sadiq has been mocked anywhere from 13 to the Rams to 27 to the 49ers. If Sadiq’s available at 19, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales should have a hard time passing up a tight end that has the tools to be one of the most dynamic in the league.
Safety
If there’s one hole to fill in on the defense, it would be safety. Even though Nick Scott will be back in 2026, he’s 30 years old and is only on a one-year deal, so snagging a young safety to boost the secondary wouldn’t be a bad idea either.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.