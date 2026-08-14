3 Major Takeaways from Latest Carolina Panthers Depth Chart Reveal

The Carolina Panthers will release unofficial depth charts from time to time this preseason as things change. It is a glimpse at where things stand with the team and the players who are in line to start or not. It can be very revealing, even if it's subject to change in a week's time.

Before the first official preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Panthers released a depth chart, and it's pretty telling on a few things. Here's what we learned.

Trevin Wallace has his spot... for now

#Panthers latest “unofficial” depth chart has Trevin Wallace over Claudin Cherelus. Jimmy Horn over John Metchie as well. pic.twitter.com/IZFQeqz00z — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 11, 2026

In training camp, there is an open battle for the second linebacker spot opposite Devin Lloyd. It was long assumed that would simply go to Trevin Wallace, but then Dave Canales said he and Claudin Cherilus were fighting for the spot.

In the first depth chart, though, it's Wallace who appears to have the edge. He is currently in line to start, which is a little surprising. The premise of this camp battle is that Wallace is not starter-level, but he's still in line, which speaks to the lack of depth on the roster.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' time is short

The Panthers signed Darren Waller after releasing this depth chart. He won't feature on it until he gets up to speed, but even before all of that, Ja'Tavion Sanders was in trouble. He has, at times, made the case for being a starter for the Panthers. He's nowhere close now.

Sanders has been a disappointment so far, and a neck injury in 2024 might have played a role. Nevertheless, he now sits behind both Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans, and with Waller in town now, Sanders may not even make the final 53. What a surprising turn his short career has taken.

The defensive line is not in good shape

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Cam Jackson (99) during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all due respect to Cam Jackson, the fact that a former fifth-round draft pick is in line to start is a little troubling. He's had a decent camp, but this speaks more to the struggles of those we all expected to start over him than to his own competency.

Lee Hunter was supposed to be an instant upgrade to the defense, but he's struggled. Aaron Hall was supposed to be a shoo-in for a spot on the roster. Neither is the case right now, and by default, Jackson is a starter. It's worrisome for a defensive line that hasn't been good in a long time.