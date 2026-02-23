3 Shocking Potential Cuts that Carolina Must Keep Their Eye On

Before free agency starts, NFL teams will make cuts and will renegotiate deals to create more cap space to bring in new players or to help resign key pieces. Some cuts are shocking and leave the average fan wondering why someone who was a prominent piece was cut.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon released his list of “shocking cuts” that could happen and why, and there are a few players on the list that would be phenomenal additions for the Carolina Panthers.



T.J. Hockenson, Tight End, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson’s stock isnt too high right now, and after scoring just three touchdowns since 2024 and constantly dealing with injury. Hockenson also turns 29 in 2026, which for tight ends isn’t young at all.

The Panthers could be a perfect fit for Hockenson who in this scenario wouldn’t warrant too large of a contract and fills a glaring need for Carolina at the tight end spot.

The Panthers would get an experienced, veteran tight end who can be reliable in short-yardage and red-zone situations to help Bryce Young and the Panthers' offense climb even more in 2026.

Cole Kmet, Tight End, Chicago Bears

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) takes the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Another tight end with experience who has played at a very high level before, but there’s one major difference: Kmet is three years younger than Hockenson. The 26-year-old tight end was seemingly overshadowed by Chicago's first-round pick last year, Colston Loveland.

Kmet could be cut to save over $8 million in cap space for the Bears, and it makes sense when they have their tight end of the future in Loveland.

Kmet would warrant a heavier price tag than Hockenson off of age alone, but this could give Carolina their tight end of the present and foreseeable future. Kmet has had multiple seasons with over 600 yards and six touchdowns, so when he’s the clear tight end no. 1, he’s shown he can produce.

Rashan Gary, Defensive Line, Green Bay Packers

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary (52) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Normally, a former first-round pick defensive lineman wouldn’t be a candidate to be cut for salary cap purposes, but then the Packers traded for Micah Parsons, who is the focal point not only of the defense, but maybe the whole roster.

Gary, at 28 years old, could save the Packers $11 million in cap space and give Carolina a beast edge rusher with multiple 7.5-sack seasons.

As much as this would help Carolina for 2026 and the next few years, the Panthers could very well draft an edge rusher, or two, come April, and finding a young stud to help build the next great Carolina defense who'd be on a lower dime for the first few years would make the most sense.