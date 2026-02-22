Panthers Renew Acquaintances with Bears and Get Bryce Young Another Weapon

It was four years ago that the Chicago Bears finished a league-worst 3-14 in 2022. That meant the team from the Windy City wound up with the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Bears didn’t have it for long. Carolina Panthers’ general manager Scott Fitterer made the aggressive move, gave up plenty to grab the top spot, and chose University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. It was a forgettable year in Charlotte. The Panthers went through two head coaches and won two games, finishing with the worst record in the NFL.

So this time around, it was Carolina that owned the top pick in the draft. However, the first overall selection in 2024 belong to the Bears and they opted for USC signal-caller Caleb Williams.

Trade with Bears Could Give Panthers’ Offense a Reliable Weapon

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report penned a piece in which he lined up one trade for each of the 32 clubs. He has the reigning NFC South champions giving a fifth-round pick in April to the reigning NFC North champions for six-year tight end Cole Kmet.

“The clock is ticking on the Panthers time to evaluate Bryce Young,” said Ballentine. “He’s entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and the team will need to decide on his fifth-year option.” (After the season concluded, general manager Dan Morgan stated that the team did plan to pick up the option on Young).

Ballentine continued. “We still haven't seen what he's capable of with Dave Canales in an offense that features plenty of weaponry. Drafting Tetairoa McMillan was a start, but they did not have another receiver over 400 yards.” McMillan was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“Finding a reliable tight end,” added Ballentine, “would be a way to boost the passing attack and Cole Kmet is a logical trade target. He’s had more than 400 yards receiving in every season other than his rookie year and last season.”

TE Cole Kmet Could Be Just What Panthers’ QB Bryce Young Needs

In 16 games in 2025, Kmet finished with 30 catches for 347 yards and two TDs. That reception total was his lowest since he caught 28 passes during his rookie season in 2020. Of course, the Golden Domer did haul in a scoring “toss” from quarterback Caleb Williams in the overtime divisional round playoff loss to the Rams at Soldier Field.

“With the Bears striking gold on the Colston Loveland pick,” explained Ballentine, “they could be willing to part with Kmet for the cap savings and take a Day 3 pick. That's a no-brainer for the Panthers who could make Kmet a top tight end option again in an offense that needs weapons.”

There is certainly a need for a playmaker at the position. In ’25, four Carolina tight ends accounted for only 78 grabs, 638 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Since 2024, the Panthers have gotten eight TD receptions from this position in 34 regular-season contests.