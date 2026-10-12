5 Hail Mary Cornerback Moves Panthers Just Have to Consider Now

The Carolina Panthers badly need a cornerback. With Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson both out, special teamer Akayleb Evans got picked on badly by the Detroit Lions last time out. These moves would be desperate, but after seeing what happened to Evans, we may be well past desperate.

Trade for Keisean Nixon

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the game against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers may have earned a win in Week 5, but they're still facing an uphill battle to relevance this year. It might be wise to move a fringe player who is heading to free agency next season, and the Panthers would probably be happy to bring in Keisean Nixon.

The Panthers need anyone at cornerback so Akayleb Evans can go back to special teams, and Nixon has starting experience. Carolina can work with that while they wait for Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson to come back.

Sign Marshon Lattimore

There's a reason Marshon Lattimore is still available even now, and that should concern the Panthers. However, at this stage, anyone is better than Akayleb Evans for another game at cornerback. Even Lattimore.

Plus, he knows how to defend NFC South wide receivers, and maybe after some time off, he will have a little left in the tank. The Panthers have done well dumpster diving already (Darren Waller, Bobby Okereke), so why not try again?

Trade for Zyon McCollum

The Panthers and Buccaneers don't do business very often, especially in a season where both are fighting for the NFC South crown. Now, the Buccaneers are hanging on by a thread, so it might be wise to go ahead and trade someone like Zyon McCollum.

"McCollum enjoyed a tremendous start to the 2024 season, but since then, his production has certainly waned. Over the first four games of 2026, McCollum sports just a 58.3 PFF coverage grade, although his passer rating against (80.4) and forced incompletion rate (13.3%) are both in at least the 60th percentile," PFF's Bradley Locker explained.

Trade for Nahshon Wright

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during NFC practice | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Jets made Nahshon Wright a healthy scratch, so he's an obvious trade candidate. The Panthers should be all over that. Wright had eight takeaways last year and 11 passes broken up, so he'd be an outstanding replacement for Horn and/or Jackson.

Trade for Kelee Ringo

The Eagles are decidedly not out of the NFC East race, and they face the Panthers this week, but Carolina should be calling about Kelee Ringo. According to CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani, he "needs a change of scenery and is in the final year of his rookie deal."

Dajani noted that Ringo has the ideal physical makeup for an NFL cornerback, which makes him a decent Jaycee Horn replacement. Horn is of similar stature and very physical, so Ringo could step up in his absence.