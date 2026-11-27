For the Carolina Panthers, it's Separation Monday. Carolina faces the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime road matchup. It's the second and final meeting between the Teams, and the Panthers are seeking their third straight win and revenge for an embarrassing Week 7 loss to Tampa Bay.

Entering Week 12, Carolina has a two-game cushion at the top of the NFC South. A win over Tampa Bay, and already having wins over Atlanta and New Orleans, all of which could play a huge role in repeating as division champions.

Carolina is much healthier entering this week, with more help in the secondary thanks to the return of Mike Jackson and Will Lee III. Jaelan Phillips returned from injury against the Saints in Week 10 and had his best game of the season. He now faces the Buccaneers for the first time this season.

Tampa Bay demolished Carolina 43-13 in Week 7. With the rematch just days away, here are three bold predictions for Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers.

Carolina Forces Multiple Interceptions, Mike Jackson Gets His First of 2026

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The Buccaneers are the No. 32 pass offense in the NFL, which is dead last. Baker Mayfield has been banged up this season with a thumb injury, but even when healthy, the production hasn't been there. Mayfield has 5 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions.

Mayfield has thrown an interception in three of his last five games. It feels unlikely that Mayfield will only throw 11 times against Carolina this time around. That said, he's always been willing to try and fit the ball into tight windows, which can lead to turnover plays.

Mike Jackson had 5 interceptions last season, and has yet to secure his first this season. That changes on Monday.

Chuba Hubbard Outplays Bucky Irving

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Hubbard has been outstanding, so it may not sound that bold, but Irving has also had a stellar 2026, and is behind a significantly better offensive line. So far this season, Hubbard has been the better receiving back, posting over 100 yards more in receiving yards.

However, Irving has the edge in rushing yards and yards per carry. On Monday, Hubbard's receiving production will be a major factor, especially against Tampa Bay's defense, which loves to send pressure. Hubbard will post more rushing and receiving yards than Irving on Monday night.

Bryce Young Throws for 300+ and No Turnovers

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It's a tall task based on the last performance against Tampa Bay, but Young has operated better while under pressure since Week 7. This was especailly evident against Baltimore, as he threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns while pressured.

The other side of this prediction is that Tampa Bay is dealing with a multitude of secondary injuries. Starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is dealing with an ankle injury, not practicing on Thursday and not attending practice on Friday.

Furthermore, cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish are both dealing with injuries, having left Sunday's game against the Lions. Morrison missed practice on Friday with a hamstring injury. Parrish returned to practice Friday, but left the Lions game with a back injury.

With a banged-up secondary, all Bryce Young needs is time in the pocket, and there's no way he can have less time in the pocket than he did in Week 7. This is as good an opportunity as ever to torch Tampa Bay's defense.