Are Panthers Guaranteed to Draft Offense After Huge Defensive Signings?
The Carolina Panthers have made defense a massive priority in free agency so far, signing EDGE Jaelan Phillips for $30 million a year and Devin Lloyd for $15 million a year. This completely revamps the defense and could swing Carolina back into being a top defense in the league.
While the defense is being addressed through free agency, the NFL Draft is suddenly flying under the radar. Before free agency, most thought the defense would be the priority, with this year’s class being loaded with linebackers and edge rushers.
With arguably the two biggest holes now filled, it seems like a guarantee that the Panthers will either take just the best player available or target offense specifically, and both of those might be true for some prospects that should be on the board when the Panthers are on the clock at 19th overall.
Potential Offensive Positions For Carolina To Select At 19
Offensive Line
One of the bigger departures for the Panthers was Cade Mays leaving Carolina to play for the Detroit Lions. Mays started a career-high 12 games in 2025 and, along with Ikem Ekwonu, was one of the most consistent pieces of the offensive line.
Ekwonu may miss the entire season due to the torn patellar injury he suffered against the Rams in the playoffs. So Carolina needs to find more bodies for the offensive line.
One prospect who stands out is Kadyn Proctor, from the University of Alabama. Proctor is 6’7, and 352 pounds, but has the mobility of someone who’s lighter than that. Proctor is also a three-year starter, so he has the experience and is ready for the NFL.
Another prospect who could contribute to Carolina right away is Spencer Fano, from the University of Utah. Fano is a great run blocker, has great speed and agility for his size as well.
There’s only one concern with Fano, which is arm length; he does have shorter arms, but the tape at Utah is still too impressive to pass up. Fano is a lock to be a first-round pick.
Tight End (Kenyon Sadiq)
The tight end position really only applies to one player; the obvious choice is Sadiq. He had a great season for the Oregon Ducks in 2025 and then broke a combine record for tight ends with his 40-yard dash.
At Oregon, Sadiq caught eight touchdown passes, which was in the top 25 in the country. Sadiq is projected to be drafted anywhere from mid-late first round, and would be a perfect tight end to bring into Carolina.
Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.