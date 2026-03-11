Are Panthers Guaranteed to Draft Offense After Huge Defensive Signings?

The Carolina Panthers have made defense a massive priority in free agency so far, signing EDGE Jaelan Phillips for $30 million a year and Devin Lloyd for $15 million a year. This completely revamps the defense and could swing Carolina back into being a top defense in the league.

While the defense is being addressed through free agency, the NFL Draft is suddenly flying under the radar. Before free agency, most thought the defense would be the priority, with this year’s class being loaded with linebackers and edge rushers.

With arguably the two biggest holes now filled, it seems like a guarantee that the Panthers will either take just the best player available or target offense specifically, and both of those might be true for some prospects that should be on the board when the Panthers are on the clock at 19th overall.

Potential Offensive Positions For Carolina To Select At 19

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (OL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Offensive Line

One of the bigger departures for the Panthers was Cade Mays leaving Carolina to play for the Detroit Lions. Mays started a career-high 12 games in 2025 and, along with Ikem Ekwonu, was one of the most consistent pieces of the offensive line.

Ekwonu may miss the entire season due to the torn patellar injury he suffered against the Rams in the playoffs. So Carolina needs to find more bodies for the offensive line.

One prospect who stands out is Kadyn Proctor, from the University of Alabama. Proctor is 6’7, and 352 pounds, but has the mobility of someone who’s lighter than that. Proctor is also a three-year starter, so he has the experience and is ready for the NFL.

Elite game tape from #Alabama LT Kadyn Proctor against Tennessee. Dominant as a run blocker and has some quality finishes as a pass protector against a really good pass rush.



Thought it was his most complete game I've watched him play this season. pic.twitter.com/3yW2DDWADh — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 20, 2025

Another prospect who could contribute to Carolina right away is Spencer Fano, from the University of Utah. Fano is a great run blocker, has great speed and agility for his size as well.

Spencer Fano is an incredible run blocker with elite movement skills and a hot motor



Penei Sewell-lite is the comp pic.twitter.com/vN0u3pYnqb — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 9, 2025

There’s only one concern with Fano, which is arm length; he does have shorter arms, but the tape at Utah is still too impressive to pass up. Fano is a lock to be a first-round pick.

Tight End (Kenyon Sadiq)

The tight end position really only applies to one player; the obvious choice is Sadiq. He had a great season for the Oregon Ducks in 2025 and then broke a combine record for tight ends with his 40-yard dash.

Kenyon Sadiq 51 REC, 560 YDS, 8 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/HZShetmo2p https://t.co/U4KGB9p3Ps — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 16, 2026

At Oregon, Sadiq caught eight touchdown passes, which was in the top 25 in the country. Sadiq is projected to be drafted anywhere from mid-late first round, and would be a perfect tight end to bring into Carolina.