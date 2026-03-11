NFL Insider Claims New Panther Jaelan Phillips is ‘Top Young Defender’ in FA

The Bleacher Report NFL quartet of Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport, Kris Knox, and Maurice Moton handed out grades after the first day of the “legal tampering period” when it comes to NFL free agency. They were obviously impressed with what the Carolina Panthers did when it came to their first offseason addition of 2026.

“Jaelan Phillips entered free agency as arguably the top young defender on the market. The third-ranked player on the Bleacher Report free-agent big board combines a terrific blend of youth, proven production and upside. He'll now be putting that on display in Carolina alongside 2025 second-round pick Nic Scourton.”

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Carolina is adding a proven edge-rusher

The Panthers are giving the one-time first-round draft choice of the Miami Dolphins substantial moohla, agreeing to terms on a four-year, $120 million deal.

“The soon-to-be 27-year-old revitalized his NFL stock in a big way with the Philadelphia Eagles this past season,” added the B/R staff. “After being traded by the Dolphins, Phillips racked up two sacks, 17 quarterback pressures, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in eight games with Philly. Perhaps most importantly, Phillips appeared to be back to 100 percent after a couple of injury-plagued seasons in Miami.”

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) attempts to block during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In a combined 17 regular-season games with the ‘Fins and the Birds, the five-year pro was in the opening lineup for each contest. He totaled a combined 53 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and four passes defensed.

Jaelen Phillips could end the Panthers’ pass-rushing issues

Dating back to 2023, no team in the league has combined for fewer sacks (89) than Carolina. The club has not had a player total at least 10 quarterback traps in a season since Brian Burns came up with 12.5 sacks in 2022. Keep in mind that Phillips’ best season in this area (8.5) came in his rookie season in 2021. Now healthy again battling injuries in 2023 and ’24, he could be on course for a career year.

“He's a wonderful addition for the Panthers,” added B/R, “who won the NFC South this past season despite recording only 30 sacks as a team. Phillips will give Carolina a legitimate difference-maker on the edge.”