Advanced Data Suggests Panthers Got Devin Lloyd on Good Deal

The staff at Pro Football Focus is running a live free agency tracker, grading every move. There have already been a lot of moves by teams, be it signings or trades, that actually don’t become official until Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 pm ET

Just as was the case last offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan has been highly aggressive in terms of adding quality performers to a defense that was the worst in the league in 2024 and made a little progress this offseason. The defending NFC South champions have a deal in place with edge rusher Jaelen Phillips, late of the Philadelphia Eagles. But wait, there's more.

Using their own metrics, the service has given out grades for every unofficial transaction. When it comes to the Panthers agreeing to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars’ Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd, the move earned PFF’s approval.

Panthers may wind up with a bargain in LB Devin Lloyd

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“After two years as a good linebacker, Lloyd became one of the game’s best in 2025 by producing an 85.2 PFF run-defense grade and a 78.9 PFF coverage mark. Carolina lands a much-needed playmaker over the middle after placing 29th in PFF overall grade at linebacker, and to add Lloyd below market projection is terrific.”

One key point is that Lloyd agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Panthers. Pro Football Focus’ projected contract for the 2022 first-round pick was three years and $48 million. The transaction per se also earned an 88.4 grade from PFF.

Devin Lloyd emerged as a playmaker in 2025

When it comes to the linebacker position, only San Francisco’s Fred Warner (93.2) and Detroit’s Jack Campbell (90.2) earned a higher grade from Pro Football Focus than Lloyd (88.8) in 2025.

In 15 regular-season games and starts, he finished with 74 defensive stops (as well as 7 special teams tackles), 1.5 sacks, a personal-best five interceptions (which tied for the team lead), one fumble recovery, and seven passes defensed. One of those picks came in the team’s 31-28 victory over the then-defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

PATRICK MAHOMES 99-YARD PICK SIX 🥶



Jaguars lead the Chiefs 21-14



Devin Lloyd WHAT A PLAY…😳



pic.twitter.com/9mMe9NngYL — Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) October 7, 2025

Last offseason, Morgan signed Christian Rozeboom away from the Los Angeles Rams via a one-year contract. He led the Panthers with 122 tackles, but his overall performance saw him tied for No. 72 on PFF’s rankings at his position.

Meanwhile, the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft enjoyed a career campaign and just in the nick of time. The Jaguars had not picked up the fifth-year option and Lloyd, which is why he entered free agency. He was a huge part of the defensive turnaround in Jacksonville this past season, and that hopefully translates into even bigger moments in Charlotte.