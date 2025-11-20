Bryce Young explodes up NFL quarterback power rankings after smoking Falcons
The two best games of Bryce Young's NFL career have come against the Atlanta Falcons. In the Carolina Panthers' 2024 finale he dropped 251 yards and three touchdowns in Atlanta, and last week he posted a franchise-best 448 yards and three scores.
Young's performance proves that he's capable of playing at a much higher level than he has for most of the 2025 season - and serves as a reminder of why he went No. 1 overall in the first place.
As expected, Young has made a huge jump in the NFL quarterback power rankings at CBS Sports after his performance. He's now at No. 19, up 10 spots from last week.
Bryce Young rises 10 spots
"One week, he looks totally overmatched at the NFL level. The next, he looks wholly at ease. We can't figure him out. Neither can some opponents, apparently. The vision is there, but can he stay consistent?"
Young will have a chance to answer those consistency questions this week on a big stage, as the Panthers visit the 49ers on Monday Night Football.
San Francisco usually has one of the top defensive units in the league, but season-ending injuries to Nick Bosa and Fred Warner have hit their defense particularly hard. They come into Week 12 having allowed the fifth-most passing yards (249.1) per game in the NFL and the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Each game is its own unique challenge - and what works against one team often won't work against the next. However, if there's one thing the Panthers need to focus on carrying over from last week it's the strong yards after catch they posted against the Falcons, which marks the first time they've excelled in this area in about 700 years.
YAC makes life much easier on the quarterback, which is something the Panthers have done precious little of for Bryce Young since he arrived. Dave Canales scheming up more regular YAC would help, as would embracing more motion and play action.
As for Young himself, the most important thing is to carry over the confidence he built crushing the Falcons for the second time and putting together his 10th career game winning drive, which is the most in the league since he was drafted.
