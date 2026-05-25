Carolina Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs

The Carolina Panthers will embark on OTAs this week. During that time, plenty of roster hopefuls will be making their case to make the final 53 when the preseason ends. It's a long journey, and most of them won't, proving how hard it is to make the NFL, even with such large roster numbers. Here's who we think will make the final cut.

53-man roster prediction for the Carolina Panthers

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (QB09) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here's how we think it will shake out on offense:

QB : Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett, Haynes King

: Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett, Haynes King RB : Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne

: Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne WR : Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Chris Brazzell, Xavier Legette, Malick Meiga, David Moore, Jimmy Horn Jr.

: Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Chris Brazzell, Xavier Legette, Malick Meiga, David Moore, Jimmy Horn Jr. TE : Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans

: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans G : Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala

: Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala OT : Taylor Moton, Rasheed Walker, Monroe Freeling, Stone Forsythe

: Taylor Moton, Rasheed Walker, Monroe Freeling, Stone Forsythe C: Luke Fortner, Sam Hecht

Quarterback was simple because it's hard to envision Will Grier being better than Haynes King, and Kenny Pickett and Bryce Young are locks. The running back room isn't hard, either, even with AJ Dillon on the roster.

Wide receiver was the biggest challenge here. The Panthers are carrying seven here, which they may not do, and that still leaves Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie on the outside looking in. The offensive line didn't have too many tough questions.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (27) reacts in the first quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Here's the defense:

EDGE : Jaelan Phillips, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, Trevis Gipson

: Jaelan Phillips, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, Trevis Gipson IDL : Derrick Brown, Lee Hunter, Bobby Brown III, Aaron Hall, Cam'ron Jackson

: Derrick Brown, Lee Hunter, Bobby Brown III, Aaron Hall, Cam'ron Jackson ILB : Devin Lloyd, Trevin Wallace, Jackson Kuwatch, Claudin Cherilus, Bam Martin-Scott

: Devin Lloyd, Trevin Wallace, Jackson Kuwatch, Claudin Cherilus, Bam Martin-Scott CB : Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Will Lee, Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Thornton

: Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Will Lee, Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Thornton S: Tre'von Moehrig, Zakee Wheatley, Nick Scott, Isaiah Simmons, Lathan Ransom

This doesn't include Pat Jones, who will probably end up being released in a move that will save cap but is ultimately just about roster space. Tershawn Wharton's PUP status really helps the interior get another potentially good player (Aaron Hall) on the roster.

Safety is ridiculously deep, although it's not terribly talented. There are just a lot of good options and others who would be special teams aces like Isaiah Simmons, who also deserve a spot.

Specialists will be JJ Jansen (long-snapper), Ryan Fitzgerald (place-kicker), and Sam Martin (punter). Expect Xavier Legette and Trevor Etienne to once again be the kick returners this season.

This was extremely difficult, so we do not envy the job Dan Morgan has to do over the next several weeks.