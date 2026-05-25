Carolina Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs
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The Carolina Panthers will embark on OTAs this week. During that time, plenty of roster hopefuls will be making their case to make the final 53 when the preseason ends. It's a long journey, and most of them won't, proving how hard it is to make the NFL, even with such large roster numbers. Here's who we think will make the final cut.
53-man roster prediction for the Carolina Panthers
Here's how we think it will shake out on offense:
- QB: Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett, Haynes King
- RB: Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne
- WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Chris Brazzell, Xavier Legette, Malick Meiga, David Moore, Jimmy Horn Jr.
- TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans
- G: Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala
- OT: Taylor Moton, Rasheed Walker, Monroe Freeling, Stone Forsythe
- C: Luke Fortner, Sam Hecht
Quarterback was simple because it's hard to envision Will Grier being better than Haynes King, and Kenny Pickett and Bryce Young are locks. The running back room isn't hard, either, even with AJ Dillon on the roster.
Wide receiver was the biggest challenge here. The Panthers are carrying seven here, which they may not do, and that still leaves Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie on the outside looking in. The offensive line didn't have too many tough questions.
Here's the defense:
- EDGE: Jaelan Phillips, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, Trevis Gipson
- IDL: Derrick Brown, Lee Hunter, Bobby Brown III, Aaron Hall, Cam'ron Jackson
- ILB: Devin Lloyd, Trevin Wallace, Jackson Kuwatch, Claudin Cherilus, Bam Martin-Scott
- CB: Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Will Lee, Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Thornton
- S: Tre'von Moehrig, Zakee Wheatley, Nick Scott, Isaiah Simmons, Lathan Ransom
This doesn't include Pat Jones, who will probably end up being released in a move that will save cap but is ultimately just about roster space. Tershawn Wharton's PUP status really helps the interior get another potentially good player (Aaron Hall) on the roster.
Safety is ridiculously deep, although it's not terribly talented. There are just a lot of good options and others who would be special teams aces like Isaiah Simmons, who also deserve a spot.
Specialists will be JJ Jansen (long-snapper), Ryan Fitzgerald (place-kicker), and Sam Martin (punter). Expect Xavier Legette and Trevor Etienne to once again be the kick returners this season.
This was extremely difficult, so we do not envy the job Dan Morgan has to do over the next several weeks.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.