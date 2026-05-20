Predicting the Carolina Panthers' Starting Lineup Before OTAs Begin

The Carolina Panthers don't have a ton of major roster decisions to make during OTAs. There aren't even that many major question marks about the starting lineup. However, the Panthers do have to determine a few key positions after a really great player acquisition period. Here's who we think will earn the jobs in OTAs and the preseason.

Offensive starting lineup

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QB: Bryce Young

RB: Chuba Hubbard

WR1: Tetairoa McMillan

WR2: Jalen Coker

WR3: Chris Brazzell

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders

LT: Rasheed Walker

LG: Damien Lewis

C: Sam Hecht

RG: Robert Hunt

RT: Taylor Moton

There aren't a ton of surprises at the skill positions. There's no chance Jonathon Brooks overtakes Chuba Hubbard because the Panthers probably don't want to give Brooks a high workload right now.

Chris Brazzell gets the final WR nod over Xavier Legette for the simple reason that he's got more upside than career busts Legette and John Metchie. Ja'Tavion Sanders has more upside than Tommy Tremble at tight end, so if he can realize his potential, he will start.

The Panthers will likely opt for the experience at left tackle with Rasheed Walker, but Sam Hecht will earn the center job because Luke Fortner isn't as good a center as Walker is a left tackle. The gap is probably a little smaller there.

Panthers' defensive depth chart

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter runs to the sideline after making a tackle against BYU | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LDE: Derrick Brown

NT: Lee Hunter

RDE: Bobby Brown

WLB: Nic Scourton

LILB: Devin Lloyd

RILB: Trevin Wallace

SLB: Jaelan Phillips

LCB: Mike Jackson

SS: Tre'von Moehrig

FS: Zakee Wheatley

RCB: Jaycee Horn

NB: Corey Thornton

There's not as much fanfare over on this side of the ball. In truth, only the RILB, NB, and FS spots are even up for debate at this point. Everything else is set in stone, either because the player there is that good or there's little to no depth.

Trevin Wallace will get the nod over Jackson Kuwatch because seventh-round picks hardly ever even make an impact on their teams. At nickel, Corey Thornton was the starter before getting hurt, so if he's healthy, he will take the job.

The free safety spot is the most interesting. Right now, Nick Scott projects as the starter. Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley are in the mix. Scott was not good in 2025, so we expect him to be replaced. Ransom's too similar to Moehrig, but Wheatley is a better coverage player than run defender, so he will steal the job.