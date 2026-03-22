Panthers Depth Chart After Free Agency: Starters, Position Battles, Roster Bubble
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Free agency has essentially wound down for the Carolina Panthers. The draft looms, but we now have a really good look at the roster. Here's the current depth chart, who's on the bubble, and position battles we're excited to watch this summer.
Offensive Depth Chart
- QB
- Bryce Young
- Kenny Pickett
- RB
- Chuba Hubbard
- Jonathon Brooks
- AJ Dillon
- Trevor Etienne
- WR
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Jalen Coker
- Xavier Legette
- John Metchie
- David Moore
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
- Brycen Tremayne
- Ja'Seem Reed
- Dan Chisena
- Ainias Smith
- TE
- Ja'Tavion Sanders
- Tommy Tremble
- Mitchell Evans
- James Mitchell
- LT
- Rasheed Walker
- Stone Forsythe
- LG
- Damien Lewis
- Saahdiq Charles
- Josh Gray
- C
- Luke Fortner
- Nick Samac
- RG
- Robert Hunt
- Chandler Zavala
- Ja'Tyre Carter
- RT
- Taylor Moton
- Stone Forsythe
Defensive Depth Chart
- LDE
- Derrick Brown
- NT
- Bobby Brown III
- Cam Jackson
- RDE
- Tershawn Wharton
- La'Bryan Ray
- Jared Harrison-Hunte
- WLB
- Nic Scourton
- Pat Jones
- Trevis Gipson
- LILB
- Devin Lloyd
- Claudin Cherilus
- Maema Njongmeta
- SILB
- Trevin Wallace
- Bam Martin-Scott
- Isaiah Simmons
- Jacoby Windmon
- SLB
- Jaelan Phillips
- Princely Umanmielen
- Thomas Incoom
- Jamil Muhammad
- LCB
- Mike Jackson
- Akayleb Evans
- Michael Reid
- SS
- Tre'von Moehrig
- FS
- Nick Scott
- Lathan Ransom
- Demani Richardson
- RCB
- Jaycee Horn
- Robert Rochell
- Tyler Funderburk
- NB
- Chau Smith-Wade
- Corey Thornton
Position Battles to Watch
Most of the starting lineup is, before the draft, set. The Panthers don't have a ton of competition as of now, because either incumbents aren't threatened or newcomers were signed to be the starters on day one.
There are some battles to watch. Tight end, even before the seemingly inevitable selection of Kenyon Sadiq, is up in the air. Ja'Tavion Sanders is the starter, but he's not been very good, and Tommy Tremble seems to have a little chemistry with Bryce Young.
The WR3 spot is definitely a battle, too. Xavier Legette is there because the Panthers refuse to give up on him, but a rookie could challenge. As of now, John Metchie and Jimmy Horn are both candidates to usurp him this fall.
Most of the defense is set. However, the free safety position is definitely up for grabs. Nick Scott is the re-signed incumbent, but he was not very good. Lathan Ransom should have a good shot at taking the spot unless the Panthers sign or draft someone else before Week 1.
Also, Corey Thornton flashed when healthy, so when he returns from a torn ACL, he could very well take the nickel spot from Chau Smith-Wade. It will also be interesting to see how the backfield behind Chuba Hubbard shakes out with so many bodies. AJ Dillon and Jonathon Brooks will battle it out primarily.
Roster Bubble
Those on the roster bubble include Ainias Smith, Dan Chisena, James Mitchell, Tyler Funderbusk, Michael Reid, Jamil Mujammad, Maema Njongmeta, Jared Harrison-Hunte, Ja'Tyre Carter, Saahdiq Charles, Josh Gray, and Ja'Seem Reed.
The Panthers have seven draft picks to make, and there are 13 players on the bubble. Most of them will not make it and will be replaced by those picks. Additionally, UDFAs are in play, since Corey Thornton and Jalen Coker are former UDFAs that both might start.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.