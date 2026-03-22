Panthers Depth Chart After Free Agency: Starters, Position Battles, Roster Bubble

Free agency has essentially wound down for the Carolina Panthers. The draft looms, but we now have a really good look at the roster. Here's the current depth chart, who's on the bubble, and position battles we're excited to watch this summer.

Offensive Depth Chart

Philadelphia Eagles running back AJ Dillon (29) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

QB

Bryce Young

Kenny Pickett

RB

Chuba Hubbard

Jonathon Brooks

AJ Dillon

Trevor Etienne

WR

Tetairoa McMillan

Jalen Coker

Xavier Legette

John Metchie

David Moore

Jimmy Horn Jr.

Brycen Tremayne

Ja'Seem Reed

Dan Chisena

Ainias Smith

TE

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Tommy Tremble

Mitchell Evans

James Mitchell

LT

Rasheed Walker

Stone Forsythe

LG

Damien Lewis

Saahdiq Charles

Josh Gray

C

Luke Fortner

Nick Samac

RG

Robert Hunt

Chandler Zavala

Ja'Tyre Carter

RT

Taylor Moton

Stone Forsythe

Defensive Depth Chart

LDE

Derrick Brown

NT

Bobby Brown III

Cam Jackson

RDE

Tershawn Wharton

La'Bryan Ray

Jared Harrison-Hunte

WLB

Nic Scourton

Pat Jones

Trevis Gipson

LILB

Devin Lloyd

Claudin Cherilus

Maema Njongmeta

SILB

Trevin Wallace

Bam Martin-Scott

Isaiah Simmons

Jacoby Windmon

SLB

Jaelan Phillips

Princely Umanmielen

Thomas Incoom

Jamil Muhammad

LCB

Mike Jackson

Akayleb Evans

Michael Reid

SS

Tre'von Moehrig

FS

Nick Scott

Lathan Ransom

Demani Richardson

RCB

Jaycee Horn

Robert Rochell

Tyler Funderburk

NB

Chau Smith-Wade

Corey Thornton

Position Battles to Watch

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) warms up before a game | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Most of the starting lineup is, before the draft, set. The Panthers don't have a ton of competition as of now, because either incumbents aren't threatened or newcomers were signed to be the starters on day one.

There are some battles to watch. Tight end, even before the seemingly inevitable selection of Kenyon Sadiq, is up in the air. Ja'Tavion Sanders is the starter, but he's not been very good, and Tommy Tremble seems to have a little chemistry with Bryce Young.

The WR3 spot is definitely a battle, too. Xavier Legette is there because the Panthers refuse to give up on him, but a rookie could challenge. As of now, John Metchie and Jimmy Horn are both candidates to usurp him this fall.

Most of the defense is set. However, the free safety position is definitely up for grabs. Nick Scott is the re-signed incumbent, but he was not very good. Lathan Ransom should have a good shot at taking the spot unless the Panthers sign or draft someone else before Week 1.

Also, Corey Thornton flashed when healthy, so when he returns from a torn ACL, he could very well take the nickel spot from Chau Smith-Wade. It will also be interesting to see how the backfield behind Chuba Hubbard shakes out with so many bodies. AJ Dillon and Jonathon Brooks will battle it out primarily.

Roster Bubble

Those on the roster bubble include Ainias Smith, Dan Chisena, James Mitchell, Tyler Funderbusk, Michael Reid, Jamil Mujammad, Maema Njongmeta, Jared Harrison-Hunte, Ja'Tyre Carter, Saahdiq Charles, Josh Gray, and Ja'Seem Reed.

The Panthers have seven draft picks to make, and there are 13 players on the bubble. Most of them will not make it and will be replaced by those picks. Additionally, UDFAs are in play, since Corey Thornton and Jalen Coker are former UDFAs that both might start.