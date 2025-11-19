Tetairoa McMillan just did something DJ Moore, Steve Smith, Kelvin Benjamin never did
Tetairoa McMillan has arrived. In so many ways, the Carolina Panthers' rookie really broke out on Sunday. He's been really good this year, but not quite like he was in Week 11. He's had 100+ receiving yards in a day before. He's had a bunch of catches. He's even had a multi-TD game.
Against the Atlanta Falcons, the number one passing defense in the NFL coming in, he had all of it: eight catches, 130 yards, and two touchdowns. In doing so, he had a performance for the ages that only one other Panthers rookie has ever done.
Tetairoa McMillan was historically good in Week 11
The Carolina Panthers really aired it out on Sunday, and Tetairoa McMillan was the main benefactor. He had 130 of Young's 448 passing yards, and he brought in eight of the 31 pass attempts. He did something almost never seen before in Panthers history.
[Bryce] Young's go-to target on his career day was first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan, who also made some history. He set single-game career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in the overtime win over Atlanta," CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan wrote.
Only one other rookie in Panthers history has had 100+ yards and two touchdowns in a single game: David Gettis in 2010. And he had fewer yards than McMillan. As good as Kelvin Benjamin, Steve Smith, and DJ Moore (and others) have been as rookies in Carolina, they didn't do what McMillan just did.
It more than vindicates the decision to draft McMillan. Despite needing defensive help, particularly off the edge, they passed on that for McMillan. Jalon Walker was the popular mock, but the Panthers went with McMillan.
They were betting that he, who topped their draft board, would be the guy Bryce Young needed, and they felt that his development was more important than addressing the rush in the first round. While Young's been up and down, that's been no fault of McMillan, who could end up winning Rookie of the Year. Already, he's having one of the best rookie seasons in Panthers history.
