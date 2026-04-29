Carolina Panthers Drafting Lee Hunter: Reach or Steal?

The 2026 draft is in the history books. Hence, Eric Edholm of NFL.com wasted little time posting his NFL power rankings. Fast forward to the bottom half of the list, where Dave Canales’s defending division champions sit at a mediocre No. 17. “The NFC South has been something of a morass for the past few years,” said Edholm, “but Carolina is a team to watch.”

As for the rest of the division, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18th), Atlanta Falcons (22nd), and New Orleans Saints (23rd) aren’t far behind. Edholm had some promising things to say about the club, but there was a certain second-round selection from Texas Tech that he took the time to mention.

One NFL analyst likes the direction the Panthers are headed in

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“I like the upward trajectory of this franchise,” added Edholm, “and it seemed to carry through with a draft class that has a chance to be pretty good. I don't think you can call any of the Panthers’ picks real reaches, other than perhaps defensive tackle Lee Hunter at No. 49, although I bet there were a handful of teams ready to take him shortly thereafter.”

So did Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan jump too soon for Hunter? Carolina swung a deal with the Minnesota Vikings to vault two spots, and also received a sixth-round pick (No. 196) in the deal. Morgan gave up No. 51 and a fifth-rounder—the 159th overall selection.

Carolina’s run defense was better in 2025, but not very good

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Let’s get back to the original question. The adage “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” certainly applies here. Back in 2024, during Canales’s debut season as head coach, the Panthers’ defense was simply abysmal. One of their many shortcomings was the inability to slow down the run.

Ejiro Evero’s unit allowed a league-worst 179.8 yards per game on the ground. That includes surrendering 200-plus yards rushing in each of their final six games. To be fair, 2023 Pro Bowler Derrick Brown missed all but one game that season.

Morgan tried to fix the interior of the defensive line with free agents Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III and drafting Florida’s Cam Jackson in the fifth round. There was a brief glimpse of improvement, but the Panthers wound up giving up 144.8 yards per game rushing in their final 10 regular-season contests.

DT Lee Hunter became the hunted by Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan

Lee Hunter’s tape against Oregon is the definition of teach tape for iDL. Was elite in all phases of the game including dominating one of the better centers in the country on this play.



Winning quick like this is something that we haven’t seen consistently in Carolina in quite… pic.twitter.com/Mw8zoMXWL3 — Panthers Pulse (@PanthersPulze) April 26, 2026

Hence moving up last week to grab the 6’3 1/2”, 318-pound prospect. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com—who projected Hunter being selected in the second or third round—had this to say as part of his evaluation of the Texas Tech standout.

“Hunter’s girth and length are advantages when aligning over the center as a run defender. He doesn’t have enough quickness or skill as a rusher to see many passing downs, but he can dent the pocket with his power. Hunter projects as an early down space-eater who can make interior offensive linemen work for their gaps.”

How’s this for diplomacy? Morgan reached for a steal…and a much-needed steal as well.