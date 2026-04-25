Carolina Panthers Take Bold Swing Trading Up for Texas Tech DL Lee Hunter
In this story:
The Carolina Panthers were slotted to pick 51st, but they moved up. This is not at all surprising, as Dan Morgan has been aggressive with these mid-round trade-ups during his tenure as GM. Carolina selected Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter with the pick. They did meet with Hunter before the draft.
This is a bit of a bold swing. The Panthers may have been able to stand pat and take Hunter, who is ESPN's 67th-ranked prospect. They also, for the second straight pick, passed on a plethora of pass-catchers, some of whom would've made excellent additions.
However, the interior of the defensive line needed some more help after the A'Shawn Robinson release. If nothing else, they needed another body, but Hunter projects as a potential starter, so there's value in that.
The capital they traded was rather inconsequential, and honestly, it's another good draft compensation deal by Morgan. He loves trading without losing total bullets, so he traded two picks for two picks.
And with the extra pick from the Vikings in the fifth-round, he got another pick higher than the last one Carolina owns (200), so it's not bad at all. Hunter probably would've been there at 51, though, and the Panthers did pass on some interesting and potentially vital additions to other areas of the field.
Who did the Panthers pass on for Lee Hunter?
The Panthers passed on a number of interesting prospects, including those who were considered first-round picks. They could've picked:
- S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
- CB Jermod McCoy
- TE Eli Stowers
- CB D'Angelo Ponds
- LB Jake Golday
- LB Anthony Hill Jr.
- CB Brandon Cisse
- WR Chris Brazzell
- WR Zachariah Branch
- LB CJ Allen
This is not a comprehensive list, but at times, McNeil-Warren, McCoy, Ponds, Cisse, and Allen were mocked in the first round. Lee Hunter, ironically, was mocked in the first round once, and he went to the Panthers at 19.
It's a good thing they picked him in the second round and didn't follow that mock draft. What is most interesting, though, is that GM Dan Morgan, a former linebacker, didn't draft one of the remaining linebackers.
He met with Anthony Hill Jr. and Jacob Rodriguez, who went off the board several picks earlier. With that in mind, and with Josiah Trotter off the board, it's surprising Morgan didn't use his trade-up to pick Hill or another linebacker. It remains a need, and it's Morgan's former position, so he'd probably love to snag a good one here soon.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.