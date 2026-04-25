Why the Panthers Needed to Trade Up for Lee Hunter in NFL Draft Round 2

Being solid in the trenches goes a long way in football. Look at some of the recent Super Bowl champions. The 2024 Philadelphia Eagles were formidable in the holes on both sides of the ball. Likewise the 2025 Seattle Seahawks, who finished third in the league in run defense and also featured on of the most improved offensive lines in the league.

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers used a first-round pick on an offensive player for the fifth straight year. With the 19th overall selection, general manager Dan Morgan opted for University of Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling. Despite inking free-agent Rasheed Walker to a one-year contract this offseason, the team is obviously looking towards its long-term future as four-year left tackle Ikem Ekwonu recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan traded up to get a big-time run stopper

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Lee Hunter (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And for the second consecutive year, Morgan used a second-round selection on defense. On Friday, the choice was Texas Tech interior presence Lee Hunter. The 6’3 1/2”, 318-pound plugger is the highest drafted defensive tackle by Carolina since they used a first-round pick in 2020 on Derrick Brown.

Morgan wound up trading up two spots in the second round with the Minnesota Vikings to secure the services of the Red Raider standout, and with good reason. Despite last season’s offseason additions of veterans Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, as well as the drafting of Florida’s Cam Jackson in the fifth round, the Panthers’ run defense still finished in the bottom half of the league this past season.

Carolina’s rushing defense was better but not good in 2025

Ejiro Evero’s unit was a total disaster in 2024, allowing an NFL-worst 179.8 yards per game on the ground. There was certainly improvement this past season, knocking that numbers down to 123.3 yards per outing—which ranked 20th in the league.

However, Carolina defenders gave up 140-plus yards rushing in five of their last six regular-season outings. Via Pro Football Focus, Hunter produced some impressive numbers when it came to stifling the run over the past three seasons.

Lee Hunter to Carolina. Had a feeling he would be a target pic.twitter.com/6y2z3dqR8g — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 25, 2026

DT Lee Hunter could be a huge addition to Carolina’s defensive front

This offseson, the free-agent addition of 2025 Pro Bowler Devin Lloyd was the first big step in taking the defense’s play against the run up numerous notches. The former first-round pick of the Jaguars came up big for last season’s top-ranked rushing defense in the league. If Hunter can step into the starting lineup immediately next to Brown, the Panthers could make things very difficult for opposing offenses to control the ball on the ground.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Obviously, Dave Canales’s 8-9 NFC South champions didn’t get nearly enough from the interior of their defensive front, most notably Wharton, when it came to slowing down opposing running games. All told, this was a much-needed move by Morgan and a team that still hasn’t had a winning season since 2017.