Every Carolina Panthers Player Who Helped Their Roster Chances in HOF Game

The Carolina Panthers won the Hall of Fame Game in thrilling fashion, foregoing a field goal as time expired to earn the tie and instead sending Haynes King stretching into the end zone for the decisive touchdown.

That ultimately doesn't matter, because wins and losses are unimportant in preseason and even more so for the Hall of Fame Game. Still, the performances of players and how the team looks do matter.

And for some players, they just did a fantastic job of convincing the Panthers they deserve a spot on the roster.

Haynes King

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King (16) hands off the ball during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one helped their roster chances more than Haynes King, who completed 21 of 34 passes and had three total touchdowns. Outside of a bad miss to Jimmy Horn Jr., King was on point and led scoring drives on five of his six possessions.

Jimmy Horn Jr.

Speaking of Jimmy Horn Jr., the second-year wideout also boosted his roster chances. The Panthers have a lot of players clamoring for those final WR spots, and Horn did a good job proving he's worthy of one, even having some nice special teams plays to help bolster his chances.

AJ Dillon

Not only did AJ Dillon score a touchdown, but he also had burst that we weren't expecting to see when he got the ball. It's hard to imagine him totally supplanting Trevor Etienne, who did well on special teams, but Dillon showcased why he's worthy of a roster spot in the Hall of Fame Game.

Nick Hampton and Jared Harrison-Hunte

The logic for both Nick Hampton and Jared Harrison-Hunte is the same. They both had sacks and were pretty good at getting into the backfield. For a team that needs pass rushing desperately after losing Nic Scourton, finding impactful depth off the edge could be huge.

John Metchie III

Carolina Panthers wide receiver John Metchie III (13) during Fanfest | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Metchie III has felt like a surefire cut since he doesn't contribute much on special teams and wasn't doing much in camp. That all changed on Thursday night. He was the second-leading receiver, hauling in three passes for 38 yards, and he had the longest kick return of the night, showing off some much-needed special teams juice.

Cam Gill

The Panthers signed UFL sack leader Cam Gill in the wake of Nic Scourton's injury. While he didn't have a sack, he contributed to five tackles. Scourton was an edge rusher who contributed in the run game, too, and that appears to be the sort of thing Gill can provide, too, which only boosts his chances of making the final 53.