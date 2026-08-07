Biggest Takeaways From Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Game Win vs. Cardinals

The Hall of Fame Game is the most meaningless game in a meaningless preseason, but that doesn't mean we and the Carolina Panthers can't learn from it. There are still plenty of valid takeaways, even if the starters and half the backups didn't play.

Trevor Etienne has a spot on the roster

This was never truly in doubt, but with the amount of running backs on the roster, Trevor Etienne was going to have to work to convince the Panthers he was worth a spot. As a solo returner, that isn't enough alone, but he was solid in the return game and as a runner, enough to solidify that he won't be cut.

The Brad Idzik offense is pretty similar to the Dave Canales one

This isn't really a good or bad thing, necessarily. The offense shouldn't evolve too much because then you risk unfamiliarity for the players, and that's bad in a crucial year for Bryce Young. Still, as of now, it's hard to say the offense has evolved enough to get excited about the play-caller switch. It was nothing we haven't seen before, even if it was a well-called game.

The same concepts and short passes were utilized, although we must admit it's really early to make judgments. With that said, the offensive concepts and plays did look solid, so whatever they have been cooking up over the offseason worked.

Jackson Kuwatch is a special teamer

The Panthers needed to determine where they should put Jackson Kuwatch, and tonight, he helped them out. On special teams, he made a few plays, but he was not nearly as good playing regular linebacker. He missed a few tackles during the game.

The secondary must stay healthy

Canales has talked about him making plays but giving up too many plays. That was the case at fan fest. Seen him on the wrong side of some panthers camp highlights. Work in progress. https://t.co/jPHS7NHtsm — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) August 7, 2026

If Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, or Tre'von Moehrig get hurt, the Panthers are in trouble. Those behind them, including highly-touted rookie Will Lee, were abysmal tonight. Carson Beck and his merry band of mediocre wide receivers made them look foolish routinely.

Haynes King needs a spot on the roster

Haynes King, as expected, looks incredibly comfortable and ready to be an NFL QB.



Already proving to be a steal for the #Panthers and a QB I’d expect to be on a 53 man roster in a few weeks 👀#ShrineBowlWhosNext https://t.co/J6IowZsngO — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) August 7, 2026

Kenny Pickett settled in before leaving the game, so it's hard to say he shouldn't be the backup, but Haynes King immediately looked really good. The former UDFA may not quite be ready to overtake Pickett as QB2, but he proved he belongs on an NFL roster, specifically Carolina's.

Oh, and he's ridiculously clutch.

Pass rush might have some juice

Sure, it's third and fourth-string offensive linemen in the way, but it's also backup and third to fourth-string rushers making plays for the Panthers. They were able to get pressure somewhat often, which bodes well for the depth of this unit moving forward.