The Panthers Have to Find a Way to Roster Standout UDFA Haynes King

It's only been one drive, but Haynes King looks like he belongs on an NFL field. The Carolina Panthers UDFA was a long shot to make the roster, but he was also a surprising undrafted player. He's proving as much tonight.

The Hall of Fame Game is not populated by top-tier NFL talents, but neither is King throwing to, handing to, or being blocked for by top-tier talents. Yet, he looks extremely comfortable running an offense and making plays.

Give him six 💪



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/rvglMHMYAz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 7, 2026

King's first NFL action was really good. The dual-threat athlete was crisp through the air and aggressive, and he made plays with his legs when necessary. The Panthers only have 53 roster spots, and a third QB isn't the biggest need in the world.

But after one drive, it's clear that the Panthers cannot afford to let him go to the practice squad, where an NFL team will absolutely poach him as soon as possible.

Not that Kenny Pickett is an awful backup, and in fact, after a rough opening, Pickett settled in and looked competent as well. But the two look almost like night and day. King's arm talent has shone early on, and he's obviously much more mobile.

His timing has been on point. King's accuracy has been solid, though he did miss an open TD. His chemistry with the wide receivers, some of whom (Ja'Seem Reed) seem poised to also make the roster, has been really good. It's everything you could want from a Hall of Fame Game QB.

King's second drive of his NFL career was a two-minute drill, and he executed it really well. The Panthers marched down the field effortlessly to tie the game.

Why Haynes King fits what the Panthers need more than Kenny Pickett

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King (16) hands off the ball during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers traded Andy Dalton to get younger and more athletic behind Bryce Young. Kenny Pickett is younger and more athletic than Andy Dalton. But who is younger and more athletic than Pickett?

Haynes King is. The UDFA is a great athlete, and he's fresh in his prime, whereas Pickett, who was never an elite athlete, is exiting his prime. Pickett has the knowledge and experience, but will that matter as much when it comes to stepping in in case of an emergency?

The Panthers will need a playmaker if Bryce Young happens to go down. Pickett isn't really that, but King certainly might be, and so far, he looks like it.