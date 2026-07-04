If you're a fan of the Carolina Panthers' uniforms, you may want to click out of this article.

OK, you're still here, so I'm going to break the bad news to you: the Panthers' uniform was ranked as the fourth-worst in the NFL by Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick.

The only teams who got it worse from Kadlick were the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

"Since their debut season in 1995, the Panthers have kept it simple. They wear black jerseys at home and white on the road — each of which features a baby blue — excuse me, process blue — shoulder stripe," Kadlick wrote. "Their pants, meanwhile, have mostly rotated between grey and white. In 2002 they added blue jerseys, and paired them with blue pants in ’15 as part of the league’s Color Rush promotion. Carolina’s all-black look — which debuted in 2012 — is probably its top look, but overall, this fleet should be considered subpar at absolute best."

The Panthers' second alternate uniform, the all-black version, is no doubt the franchise's best and might be one of the very best in the NFL. I would definitely put in a vote to make that one of the main uniform combos the team wears on a regular basis.

As for the other three, they're OK but not great. I would not rank Carolina's uniforms as low as Kadlick has them, but we wouldn't mind seeing a shake-up for the Panthers' threads, either.

The team has made some subtle changes to its uniforms over the years, but nothing truly significant. Perhaps it's time to make big changes and roll out something that really turns heads.

Of course, there's always the risk that the Panthers come up with something worse than they have now, but that's just a risk the franchise will have to take.