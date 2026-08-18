Cleveland Browns Win Total Projection for 2026 Season (Another Bad Year Ahead for Browns)

The Cleveland Browns are just three seasons removed from being in the NFL Playoffs, but they've quickly devolved back to being the Browns that we're used to seeing. They went 3-14 in 2024 and 5-12 last year, and things aren't looking great for 2026.

They parted ways with Myles Garrett this offseason, trading him to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse and a plethora of draft picks. While that move, along with a few others, is a strong move for the future of the franchise, don't expect things to turn around for them this upcoming season.

The betting market has the Browns' win total set at one of the lowest marks amongst all teams this season. Let's dive into it.

2026 Cleveland Browns Win Projection

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

OVER 5.5 Wins (-130)

UNDER 5.5 Wins (+110)

The Browns' win total is set at 5.5, one of the lowest marks in the league. At -130, there's an implied probability of 56.52% that they'll go 6-11 or better this upcoming season.

The biggest storyline of the season for the Browns is their quarterback room, which is a complete disaster. Deshaun Watson is healthy and ready to reclaim his role as the starting quarterback, but he has been horrific since signing the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history with the Browns. Behind him are Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, the team's two quarterbacks from the 2025 draft. Sanders showed flashes of competence last season, while Gabriel failed to look impressive during his opportunities. They also have Taylen Green, who was drafted in the sixth round out of Arkansas in this year's draft.

In this year's edition of my NFL betting preview article, 32 Bets for 32 Teams, I made the case for betting the UNDER on their win total:

I think the Browns are going to show us just how good a coach Kevin Stefanski was by showcasing how truly awful this roster is. Sure, they made some smart moves in the offseason to start building for the future, but that's not going to help them this season. Their best offensive weapon is Jerry Jeudy, their quarterback room is a mess, and they traded away the Defensive Player of the Year. I don't know how they can manage to scrap together six wins this season.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 Wins +110 (DraftKings)

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!