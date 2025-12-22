Carolina Panthers WR corps is 'coming together' - but there's one big exception

The run game may be as important as it's been in 20 years, but the most important dynamic in the modern NFL is still the connection between the quarterback and his wide receivers.

On that score, the Carolina Panthers have a good thing building. Bryce Young is showing more and more flashes of the ability that made him a No. 1 overall pick in the first place, while Tetairoa McMillan is somebody the Panthers can build their passing offense around. Jalen Coker is also chipping in some nice contributions.

However, there's still one missing piece of the puzzle. Every quality receiver corps in the league has at least three solid targets - but the Panthers are missing that third Musketeer thanks to the sad lack of development from 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Legette.

Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was another example of how little Legette's game has grown since he came into the league. Legette dropped what should have been an explosive gain at a big moment and stepped out of bounds to negate another.

For the season, Legette has only had two good games out of 15 and has totaled just 31 catches, 338 yards and three touchdowns - pitiful production for a first-round pick.

Here's how Nick Shook at NFL.com broke down Carolina's receiver room in his recap.

NFL.com on Panthers WRs

"McMillan received the most targets Sunday (10), catching six of them for 73 yards and a touchdown, but it's fair to wonder if Carolina wins this game if not for Coker's crucial sideline snag (which also drew a defensive pass interference penalty). If can become a more consistent option, the Panthers just might have a nice young corps for the future."

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) walks off the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. | Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

To be fair, Legette's game does have some positive qualities. He's a willing an capable blocker and his athleticism makes him a big play threat. However, he's just not showing much improvement in the areas where he needs it the most.

Legette's greatest issue is that he wants to catch the ball with his body rather than his hands - which makes receptions like the deep ball up the seam that he should have caught yesterday very difficult to come down with, especially in traffic.

Legette is also suffering from a lack of awareness that keeps manifesting itself in these sideline errors where he steps out after making the catch. It's happened far too many times already and he's showing no signs of getting any better in this department.

It is possible that Legette will have a break through in his third year in the NFL, as many receivers do. However, Shook's if is a very, very big if at this point.

The Panthers still need a respectable WR3 to complete the look, but they should probably try to find that third missing piece in the 2026 NFL draft rather than hoping Legette grows into the role.

