Carolina Panthers rule out Ickey Ekwonu, 6 others against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers will have to play their biggest game of the season without their starting left tackle. Ickey Ekwonu has been ruled out for today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury that kept him out of practice most of this week. Defensive starters Trevin Wallace and Tershawn Wharton will also be on the sidelines.

Here are the inactives lists for both teams for today's game.

Panthers Week 16 inactives

- LT Ickey Ekwonu

- LB Trevin Wallace

- DT Tershawn Wharton

- WR Hunter Renfrow

- TE James Mitchell

- DT Jared Harrison-Hunte

- S Demani Richardson

With Ekwonu sidelined the Panthers will look to Yosh Nijman to take his place on the blindside. That's far from an ideal situation, as the last time Nijman started he allowed six pressures on Brye Young. The Panthers elevated Saahdiq Charles from the practice squad yesterday for more bodies along the offensive line.

As for Wallace and Wharton, Claudin Cherelus will be taking over at middle linebacker and we should see more of Bobby Brown III in the interior rotation. Former first-round draft pick Isaiah Simmons has been elevated from the practice squad for additional depth at linebacker, but we will likely only see him on special teams.

Buccaneers Week 16 inactives

- QB Connor Bazelak (QB3)

- TE Devin Culp

- G Elijah Klein

- WR Sterling Shepard

- LB Anthony Walker

- LB Elijah Simmons

- S Rashad Wisdom

As for the Buccaneers, they will be a little short at wide receiver with Sterling Shepard out this week. As Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have missed so much time due to injuries, Shepard ranks third on the team in receiving yards with 371.

