The Carolina Panthers have arguably their most important offseason in the last 10 years in front of them, and free agency will play a huge factor. The Panthers have dire needs on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense.

While the Panthers will make significant moves for themselves this offseason, a division rival's free agency could have huge ramifications for the Panthers' future in the NFC South.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a massive decision ahead of them in the 2026 free agency period, and it revolves around maybe the greatest player to play for the franchise.

Wide receiver Mike Evans is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and if he looks to come back with the Buccaneers, he may not get the big check that he’s used to.

The Bucs aren’t riddled with cap space this offseason. As of Wednesday, they have around $14.5 million in cap space. With the limited cap space, it's unlikely that Evans would be able to figure out a long-term deal with Tampa. If he resigned, it could very well be just a one-year deal.

The Buccaneers are absolutely at crossroads with Mike Evans this offseason..



If he wants to retire a Buc, he'll retire a Buc..



BUT the Bucs REALLY need as much money as possible to fix their Defense and they already have an above average WR room:



Godwin

Egbuka

McMillan

Johnson pic.twitter.com/2Cg9jV0SyI — The Dynasty Grill (@FFDynastyGrill) February 4, 2026

Evans ' departure for a larger contract elsewhere could be in play, but another possibility, which might be even more realistic for him, is retirement. Evans is 32 years old, which isn’t young by any means for a wide receiver.

He hasn’t made it clear that he's guaranteed to play again after what was a frustrating season for him, dealing with injury and not coming close to his benchmark 1000 yards that he totals almost every year of his career.

For the Panthers, not having to worry about Mike Evans twice a year would be more than a welcome sight for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. In 23 games, Evans has totaled 1760 yards and 15 touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers. Evans averages just under 80 receiving yards a game vs the Panthers as well.

M1K3 is back in the end zone 🙌



📺: #TBvsCAR on FOX pic.twitter.com/41OBKor00D — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 21, 2025

Not only does Evans usually play well against Carolina, but he's beaten them more times than not. The deficit isnt too large, but the Panthers are down three games to Mike Evans, as he's 13-10 against Carolina.

Mike Evans leaving Tampa for either reason would simplify the Bucs pass offense and put more focus on the now second-year standout receiver out of Ohio State, Emeka Egbuka.

Egbuka broke out early in the season and was on pace to win OROTY convincingly, but later in the season, his numbers dropped, and Tetairoa McMillan's rose.

The Panthers could have an easier path to a second straight division title if Evans departs, but for now, they are going to go about their offseason, upgrade on defense, and worry about that later.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Should the Panthers try to trade for Maxx Crosby right now?

Improving IDL named cut candidate for Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers urged to call Bears for huge blockbuster trade

Panthers urged to spend big on interior offensive line once again