Panthers should kick tires on recently-released edge rusher

It’s been a problem for the Carolina Panthers going on three seasons. Only three teams in the league have totaled fewer sacks in 2025 than Dave Canales’s club. This despite a lot of work by general manager Dan Morgan via free agency and the NFL draft.

Carolina’s sack total in recent years is somewhat embarrassing. They finished dead last league in this category in 2023 with 27 QB traps. A year ago, they were tied for the third-lowest total in the NFL with only 32 sacks.

This season, despite using second- and third-round picks, respectively, in April on edge rushers Nic Scourton (Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (Mississippi), and adding veteran linebacker Patrick Jones II (Vikings, currently on IR) in free agency, the Panthers have a total of 23 sacks in 14 games. And 11 of those have come in two games, a win over the Jets (6) and last week’s loss to the Saints (5).

On Wednesday, the 6-8 Miami Dolphins, eliminated from playoff contention, released 10-year veteran Matt Judon. He appeared in 13 games with Mike McDaniel’s club this season, finishing with 16 defensive stops, three special teams’ tackles, and zero sacks. Of course, his career resume is much more impressive.

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

In his first nine seasons with three different teams, the 2016 fifth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens from Grand Valley State accumulated 72.0 sacks and nine forced fumbles. After five seasons with John Harbaugh’s club, he spent three years with the Patriots, and then was traded to the Falcons in 2024. Judon earned four Pro Bowl invitations—two with the Ravens (2019-20) and two with the Pats (2021-22).

Canales’s team has three games remaining and an opportunity to win a division title for the first time since 2015. They face Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers twice, and Sam Darnold and the Seahawks in Week 17. Adding any kind of pass-rushing help can’t hurt at this stage of the season.

