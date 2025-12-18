Dave Canales reacts to report NFL admitted to blown call against Panthers

When NFL officiating is good, you won't even notice that it's there. The game flows smoothly, the players are deciding the outcome of the game and only the most-obvious and egregious penalties that actually impact the action will get flagged.

Too often referees decide they want some TV time and insert themselves into things. Even worse is when they miss big calls in high-leverage moments, often costing teams games.

The Carolina Panthers had a big one go against them in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, and apparently it was bad enough that the NFL privately admitted to the Panthers that they blew it, according to report by Pro Football Talk.

That's a new one. Here's what head coach Dave Canales had to say about it when he was asked about the report at Wednesday's press conference.

Dave Canales on PFT report

#Panthers HC Dave Canales on the @ProFootballTalk report about the NFL quietly acknowledging their mistake on the reversal of Tetairoa McMillan’s catch vs. Saints. pic.twitter.com/lDHmrk7Bfm — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 17, 2025

It would have been more succinct to say no comment, but that would have robbed Canales of a chance to engage in his beloved native tongue of coach-speak.

In any case, he's right that the Panthers have to worry about the things that they can control. Carolina averaged just 12 points per game in their two meetings with New Orleans this season, and their defense is simply nowhere near good enough to overcome that kind of production.

It's probably worth pointing out that the Saints are a uniquely bad matchup for this team given what the do schematically, but the fact that the Panthers have shown absolutely no progress against them in six matchups since Bryce Young was drafted is a pretty sad statement on the coaching staff, first Frank Reich's now Canales.

