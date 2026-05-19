Carolina Panthers Could and Should Release $4.75M Edge Rusher Pat Jones

The Carolina Panthers didn't have many cap casualties this year. Tommy Tremble is still on the roster. Andy Dalton was traded rather than cut. Pat Jones has survived thus far. A'Shawn Robinson is the only player who got released, and it saved over $10 million against the cap.

Technically, the Panthers can still cut players, and in some instances, it might benefit them to do so. If they dip into the remaining tight end pool and sign Jonnu Smith, then they'd need to cut Tremble for the savings as well as the depth chart spot.

Whether they do or don't add any more players, the Panthers can still cut edge rusher Pat Jones. In all honesty, it might be better for both parties if he is cut now.

Panthers may want to consider cutting Pat Jones

Carolina Panthers linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) on the sidelines | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Whether or not the Panthers want to sign any other players remains to be seen, but there is honestly a surprising amount of talent left on the market right now. Several players that the Panthers could use are still there, like Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill, Jonnu Smith, Bobby Wagner, Mekhi Becton, Harrison Smith, and Donovan Wilson.

Signing any one of those players at this stage, even after the recent restructuring of Jaycee Horn's contract, would be difficult. But if they cut someone and free up some cap space, they'd be able to afford it more easily.

Cutting Pat Jones would save $4.75 million, but in truth, his release would only partly be about the money. The other part is simply freeing up snaps for the more deserving defenders. The Panthers have several interesting edge rushers that probably deserve to be on the field more.

First and foremost, Jaelan Phillips should be out there almost all the time, and Nic Scourton should be featured heavily. Behind him, Princely Umanmielen needs more reps as well. Those three should get the lion's share, but with Phillips and Scourton being the best two, there aren't a ton of snaps leftover.

Throwing Jones into the mix complicates things further, and that's without considering Trevis Gipson, who had the lone sack against the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs last year, and Thomas Incoom. Jones got dealt a bad hand with the injury last year, but he'd be more useful somewhere else.

Plus, Bleacher Report analyst Moe Moton listed Jones as the most likely cut candidate for Carolina. "With an established pass-rusher and two high-upside outside linebackers on the depth chart, Patrick Jones II may be in a battle for a limited role after he missed 13 games with a back injury last season," he wrote.

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) reacts after a fumble recovery | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This would admittedly be a repeat of the Jadeveon Clowney situation. The Panthers wanted to free up snaps for their young edges, so they released Clowney, who was their best. Jones isn't their best, but cutting someone to open snaps up for younger players didn't pan out last time.

However, because Jones has not done anything thus far and would have plenty of time to land on his feet with a team that could actually use him, it may be a good idea to go ahead and move on.