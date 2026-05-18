The Panthers Don't Need Deebo Samuel or Jonnu Smith, But They Do Need to Sign an FA

The Carolina Panthers absolutely need more firepower on offense this season. They need to give Bryce Young as much help as possible, and it's no secret that the weapons around him are still not terrific.

To that end, there are great options somehow still out there on the free agent market. Deebo Samuel would make a dynamic addition to the offense, as would JuJu Smith-Schuster, who we've previously said would be the perfect signing. Jonnu Smith and Zach Ertz would be instant upgrades at tight end.

But at this point, it's probably not worth it to pursue any of those guys or Tyreek Hill, Darren Waller, or DeAndre Hopkins. If the Panthers are going to do any last-minute Christmas shopping, they need to take a look on the other side of the ball, even though they've spent most of their resources in the last two years on that side.

In particular, they need to take a look at a couple of interesting free agent linebackers who'd be easy, short-term additions to bolster what is still a minor weakness.

The Panthers should hit up the free agent market, but not for pass-catchers

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field | David Banks-Imagn Images

Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill, Curtis Samuel, DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, Zach Ertz, Jonnu Smith, and Darren Waller would all be nice additions to the Panthers' offense. The tight ends would honestly be starters, and the wide receivers would probably easily land third on the depth chart.

However, at this point, it's probably not worth the attempt. There's a reason all 32 teams have ignored these players so far, and while talent goes overlooked all the time in these situations, it's not as if they're going to totally transform the offense.

It's probably smarter to let iron sharpen iron and see which of Xavier Legette, John Metchie, or Chris Brazzell rises to the top of the WR3 battle. It's probably smarter to roll with Tommy Tremble, whom the Panthers know and like, instead of bringing in a new tight end very late to the game who is unfamiliar with the offense.

However, there is enough reason to look at the remaining free agent linebackers, namely Bobby Okereke and Bobby Wagner. Those two have a little left in the tank, and the linebacker depth behind Devin Lloyd is incredibly thin.

Last year, the Panthers had to play crucial games down the stretch with special teamers starting at linebacker. Now, Lloyd is in town and Trevin Wallace is healthy again, but he isn't exactly a great player, and Wagner or Okereke could potentially start over him.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) on the field during a game | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The WR3 argument could be applied here, except that adding a potential LB2 who could be the first linebacker off the bench is very different from adding someone who may end up as WR5 or WR6. There's much more space for Wagner than there is for Tyreek Hill.

It's a low-risk, high-reward signing, and it could make all the difference. The Panthers should strongly consider it.