Chicago Bears May Hold the Answer to Biggest Carolina Panthers' Question

The Carolina Panthers have worked hard this offseason to set themselves up for sucess in the coming regular season. That includes using the preseason to assess where the roster's greatest strengths and weaknesses lie.

We came into the summer thinking that tight end might be the most pressing issue, the biggest unanswered question. While none of them have made a mark and Darren Waller has barely even practiced, that's no longer the case.

Despite the arrival of Devin Lloyd, linebacker remains the biggest issue on the roster. Lloyd is incredible and made a huge impact in single-digit snaps in his lone preseason outing so far, but he's one player.

There is one linebacker that starts beside him and several that back them up and will rotate in sometimes. And among those players, there is, with all due respect, not a single good linebacker.

The Panthers expected Trevin Wallace, a former third-round pick who started last year, to take the LB2 spot with ease. Weeks ago, Dave Canales announced that he was in competition with Claudin Cherilus.

Since then, neither has separated from the pack, and it's not because both have elevated their games and turned in good summers. Quite the opposite, in fact.

So, the Panthers may need help at linebacker, and they may have to scour the waiver wire to find it. There just so happens to be one team with a plethora of linebackers that could cut one or two the Panthers might be interested in.

The Chicago Bears have linebackers the Panthers may want to monitor

Chicago Bears linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) tackles linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (47) during drills | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears are one of the deepest teams at off-ball linebacker in the NFL. According to CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, the Bears' LB unit is one that linebacker-needy teams should be monitoring as cut day approaches.

The Panthers have Devin Lloyd, but it is truly barren beyond that. There may not be a team in the NFL more in need of a linebacker.

"Chicago signed Devin Bush and Jack Sanborn to bolster the linebacker room after making the strategic decision to allow Tremaine Edmunds' departure. The team also has T.J. Edwards and D'Marco Jackson, as well as 2025 fourth-round pick Ruben Hyppolite II, 2026 fifth-round pick Keyshaun Elliott and 2023 fifth-round pick Noah Sewell," Edwards wrote.

He mentioned, accurately, that six or seven linebackers is a lot to carry, so they'll probably have to cut some. And while none of them are true difference-makers, most linebacker units are like that. Being deep here is a good thing.

And should they cut some of those NFL-caliber players when roster crunches happen, the Panthers should be all over it. Not a difference-maker? Not a problem. The Panthers have the difference-maker in Lloyd, they just need someone to stand by him and reap the benefits.

So far, neither Trevin Wallace nor Claudin Cherilus has looked like that, so why not take a stab at someone off the roster? If so, the Bears are the team to watch.