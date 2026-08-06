Panthers Superstar LB Devin Lloyd Wasn't Just a One-Year Wonder

The Carolina Panthers' offseason has been defined by aggressiveness and a willingness to spend money. The bulk of that money was spent on the defense, and while the Jaelan Phillips signing got all the headlines, it wasn't the best move Carolina made this offseason.

The best move the Panthers made this offseason was signing former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. After a career year, in which Lloyd was tied for second in the league with 5 interceptions and earned a Pro-Bowl and second-team All-Pro selection, Carolina still managed to sign him to a budget deal.

Before free agency, Lloyd was projected to sign a deal worth up to $20 million annually. Carolina somehow managed to sign him to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million, with $14 million this season. That's absurd value.

Signing Lloyd to a long-term deal could be looked at as risky business to some, but there are metrics that show he's not just a one-year wonder.

PFF Details How Devin Lloyd Has Been Productive For Years, Not Just 2025

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Pro Football Focus's Bradley Locker dropped his rankings for the top 32 linebackers in the NFL. High on that list was Carolina's new inside LB. Lloyd ranked third on the list, just below the league's elite in the 49ers' Fred Warner and the Lions' Jack Campbell.

This ranking is much more generous than the other most recent rankings released by ESPN, which were compiled by coaches, scouts, and executives, which had Lloyd at 10th.

The high ranking is justified, though, and not just cause of 2025. PFF detailed how while his 87.9 grade from 2025 was a career best, his last three years have been on par. Amongst the linebackers that have played at least 1500 snaps in the last three seasons, Lloyd ranks fifth in overall grade, posting an 87.7.

This shows that while Lloyd hasn't posted eye-popping box-score stats like in 2025, he's been productive and versatile throughout his career. If anything, the pass coverage leap in 2025 should be scary for the rest of the league.

Lloyd's presence also drastically improves this unit, as none of Christian Rozebloom, Krys Barnes, or Trevin Wallace finished the 2025 season with a PFF grade higher than 54.2. Both Rozebloom and Barnes finished with bottom-five grades on the defense entirely.

One thing is for certain: this linebacker unit for the Panthers is mightily improved with Lloyd hopping on board. Whether it's finding gaps to stop the run or being a menace in pass coverage against receivers and tight ends in the middle of the field, Lloyd will be a leader and a big reason why the Panthers improve.