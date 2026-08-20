Predicting Which Panthers LB Will Start Opposite Superstar Devin Lloyd

One common theme of every NFL training camp is position battles. Players fight for a notable number of snaps and an important role on teams looking to contend or that are still on the come-up. The Carolina Panthers aren't any different, and started training camp with multiple highly important position competitions.

Due to changing circumstances, the two most notable position battles in the Panthers' training camp have already been settled. Rookie Monroe Freeling and free-agent signing Rasheed Walker were competing for the starting left tackle spot, but right tackle Taylor Moton came down with blood clots.

Now Freeling moves to right tackle, ensuring Walker begins the year as Carolina's starting left tackle. It's a huge responsibility; how well Bryce Young's blindside is protected can make a huge difference in the season.

The other prominent position battle was also on offense. After two disappointing seasons from former first-round WR Xavier Legette, Carolina brought in reinforcements. Chris Brazzell II was All-SEC in 2025, and the Panthers selected him in the third round of the draft.

Brazzell's season ended before it ever started, as he injured his LCL and underwent season-ending surgery. Legette has the WR3 spot on lock now as Carolina prepares for the year.

With those two battles settled, there's still one huge position competition left, taking place on the defense.

Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus Competing for Starting ILB

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Lloyd was arguably the best signing for Carolina in free agency, filling a hole that was desperately needed in the middle of the field. That being said, someone has to start next to him, and it's down to two candidates.

As of Tuesday, Head coach Dave Canales has stated that the competition is "neck and neck." Now, with just two preseason games left, someone has to make an impression.

#Panthers Dave Canales says the LB2 competition between Claudin Cherelus and Trevin Wallace is still “neck and neck” after reviewing Saturday’s tape.



He says he wants the player beside Devin Lloyd to reflect a similar play style which will be the determining factor and that… — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) August 17, 2026

Trevin Wallace enters his third season in the NFL and with the Panthers. After two seasons, Wallace clearly has some upside, but consistency is a work in progress. Wallace is a freak athlete with a track-and-field background, but in pass coverage, that speed hasn't translated into a side-to-side linebacker who can be a menace to QBs.

Claudin Cherelus, entering his fourth NFL season, is an aggressive run-stopping linebacker who is known for his physical style of play. Like Wallace, Carolina is seeking improvements in pass coverage.

Wallace has had bigger moments with the Panthers, notching 3 career sacks, compared to Cherelus's 0. That doesn't mean anything, though, as Cherelus was the one to start next to Lloyd in Carolina's preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The player who compliments and reminds Ejiro Evero and the defensive staff of Devin Lloyd the most will win the job. Wallace certainly seems to have the raw talent advantage, but Cherelus is the more physical LB.

Cherelus seems like the safer bet. Wallace's upside doesn't mean anything if it doesn't result in production. The competition is still wide open, though; Wallace and Cherelus will have more in-game reps to see who stands out the most.

Ultimately, the run-stopping ability and aggressiveness in pursuit will win Cherelus the job.