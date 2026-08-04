Coach Dave Canales Makes Right Decision QB Decision Ahead of HOF Game

Just two days away now, NFL football returns. Rejoice, hug your loved ones; the season is right around the corner, and it's all becoming real.

That being said, it is just the Hall of Fame game, but after waiting since February for the pads to come on, who cares? The Carolina Panthers play football, and the football world will take this game over nothing at all.

Thursday night, the Panthers kick off against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's Hall of Fame game. The matchup itself makes perfect sense because both teams have franchise legends entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Luke Kuechly for the Panthers, and Larry Fitzgerald for the Cardinals.

The Hall of Fame game is where teams will put players on the field who either need real experience ahead of the NFL season or need more reps for those still fighting for a roster spot. As far as notable Panthers players go, don't expect the full lineup.

Dave Canales Chooses the Starting QB for the NFL HOF Game

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After speaking with the media, It's official that Bryce Young will not throw on the pads for the HOF game, as the Panthers will start Kenny Pickett. Pickett signed with the Panthers in free agency to be the designated backup QB on a one-year deal.

Dave Canales: Kenny Pickett will start at QB vs Cardinals.



No clear-cut starters will play, including Monroe Freeling. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 3, 2026

With it being the HOF game, though, don't be surprised if another QB sees some snaps at some point. Haynes King signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent after a stellar career at Georgia Tech.

When it comes to Bryce Young, yes, he is in a contract year with a ton to prove, but that doesn't mean he needs to play in this game. Canales is making the right call by not letting Young loose on Thursday. The season being this important for Young is just more reason not to play him on Thursday.

Other Biggest Takeaway From Canales' Announcement

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It'd be nice to see Monroe Freeling get some snaps and see how the first-round pick does with live game reps. Unfortunately, it's the right call not to play him either, though, cause the Panthers have already dealt with enough injuries throughout training camp.

If Taylor Moton was fully healthy to start the year at right tackle, then Freeling would get reps in this game, since he'd still be the second-string left tackle behind Rasheed Walker. That's not the case, though, and now isn't the time for a starter on a thin offensive line to risk getting hurt, even if he is a rookie.