Bryce Young Breakout Hopes Gain Serious Momentum at Panthers Training Camp

As the Carolina Panthers navigate training camp, all eyes are on quarterback Bryce Young.

Young taking the next step in his career is not only crucial for himself, but for the Panthers' 2026 season and future overall. There is nothing the Panthers would love more than to know Young is their locked-in starter for the long haul.

So far at training camp, it appears Young is on track to cementing himself as that guy. The Charlotte Oberserver's Scott Fowler notes that Young has looked fantastic through the first week.

"But I’m here to tell you, based on whatever institutional knowledge I’ve acquired from covering these Carolina Panthers for 32 straight seasons, that what Young is doing in practice right now in training camp is about to lead to a really good — and possibly great — season for him," Fowler wrote. "And it will lead to a massive new contract, too."

Fowler noted that Young's showing on Wednesday "was the best practice I've ever seen him have," as Young "made one dazzling throw after another, firing the ball into windows the size of portholes."

Young's day was highlighted by a deep-ball connection to Xavier Legette in the end zone, another touchdown pass to Tetairoa McMillan, and an accurate throw on the run while escaping pressure.

“I kind of notice Bryce is trusting his receivers more, putting the ball in the air, letting them come make plays," Jaycee Horn said before admitting that the offense "whooped our ass today."

What makes Young's showing more impressive is that Carolina's secondary has plenty of talent. Horn and Mike Jackson formed one of the better one-two punches at cornerback in the NFL.

“Bryce is continuing to just take the next steps,” head coach Dave Canales said. “What I see from Bryce right now is just ownership and mastery of the concepts."

Canales also lauded Young for showing improvement with his timing and rhythm, and his anticipation has shined, also.

Young's success isn't just reliant on his own improvement, though. The Panthers need more from their wide receivers to give Young a hand, and by all accounts McMillan, Jalen Coker and even Legette have looked good thus far.

Legette's showing has become even more important in the wake of rookie Chris Brazzell suffering a season-ending injury, which is no doubt a blow to Carolina's unit, especially if Legette fails to answer the bell once the regular season rolls around.

But, for now, the Panthers' offense appears to be headed in a positive direction and Young is showing all the signs of a quarterback who is ready to break out.