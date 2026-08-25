Dear Panthers: Stop Messing Around and Just Start Darren Waller

As preseason and training camp are beginning to wind down, roster spots are being finalized, positional battles are being won, and guys are finding their roles. The Carolina Panthers added some more competition to the tight ends room on August 17th, signing former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

This move brings another body into the tight ends room and can add another element to this Panthers offense that looks to take another step forward. Well, that is, if Waller makes the roster, which is still not a guarantee at the moment.

Waller will continue to stake his claim throughout this week, as the August 30th cut date looms large. The resume he has is a great start, but it's fair for Dave Canales, and Brad Idzik to see what they have in the building since Waller is on the older side at 33 years old.

That being said, let's not kid ourselves into thinking Waller has real competition from a pass-catching perspective.

Darren Waller is Leaps and Bounds Ahead of Panthers' TE Room as a Pass Catcher

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Is Waller the best blocking tight end? No, as far as Carolina's room specifically, that title would likely be held by Mitchell Evans, who stands 6'5 and weighs almost 260 pounds. As a pass catcher, it's not even close, though. In 2025, Waller signed with the Miami Dolphins midseason and played 9 games.

In just nine games, Waller posted more receiving yards than any individual Carolina tight end, with 283. Waller also totaled more touchdowns than the entire Panthers tight ends room combined, with 6, while Mitchell Evans, Tommy Tremble, and Ja'Tavion Sanders combined for 5.

Waller is still getting acclimated to Carolina's system and with Bryce Young, but even just watching him run routes and catch passes, it feels clear that he has an extra gear in that department than anyone else in the room.

More Waller individual reps. pic.twitter.com/50sFK8sOr6 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 24, 2026

Carolina needs another true red zone threat, a bigger body who can go up and snag the ball and come down with a touchdown catch. Waller brings that, along with better vertical speed and a more diverse route tree than the other tight ends can offer.

Waller finished the 2025 season with the second-highest PFF grade for receiving amongst tight ends, posting an 87.6, only trailing George Kittle.

There's no reason that a talent like Waller, even at his advanced age, can't start for the Panthers at tight end and become a security-blanket-type pass catcher for Young. There's already no reliability within the tight ends room right now, so Carolina might as well see what they have in Waller.