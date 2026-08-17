Will Panthers Take Full Advantage of Veteran TE Darren Waller?

It goes down as somewhat of a surprise move by the defending NFC South champions. But it could give the Carolina Panthers’ offense a big-play option that has been missing at the position in recent seasons.

The recent signing of veteran Darren Waller certainly bolsters Dave Canales’s tight end room, even though the 33-year-old performer has only played in 95 regular-season games and one postseason contest since entering the league 11 years ago.

Journeyman TE Darren Waller joins the Panthers

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A sixth-round draft choice by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 from Georgia Tech, Waller played in a combined 18 games his first two seasons. There were only 12 catches for 103 yards for a pair of touchdown. He would miss the entire 2017 campaign after serving a one-year suspension for violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, and was released by the Ravens before the start of the 2018 season.

Waller latched on with the Ravens and would spend five seasons with the Silver and Black. He totaled 286 catches for 3,469 yards (12.1 average) and 17 touchdowns, notching a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons and also earning a Pro Bowl invitation in 2020. He also snared seven passes for 76 yards in the club’s wild card loss to the Bengals.

TE Darren Waller was very effective with the Dolphins in 2025

With Darren Waller signing with the #Panthers, I could easily see him being a Top 5 TE in fantasy this season! 🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/EmJuTTIiSD — Brandon Park (@Brandon_Park_) August 13, 2026

He was traded to the Giants in 2023, catching 52 passes for 552 yards and one score. Waller was retired in 2024, but resurfaced with the Miami Dolphins in 2025. In just nine games with Mike McDaniel’s club, he totaled 24 grabs for 283 yards and six TDs.

Now he’s with his fifth NFL franchise, one that could certainly use his skills. However, the Panthers have not made tight end a priority in their passing game during the very-brief Canales’s Era. In 2024, a total of six tight ends combined to be targeted 86 times. It added up to 60 receptions for 595 yards and only three trips to the end zone.

This past season, Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, and James Mitchell saw a total of 98 passes their way. They combined for 78 catches, good for 638 yards and five TDs. Tremble was also targeted three times and caught three passes for 22 yards in the wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Panthers’ tight ends have become an afterthought

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Let’s do the math and include the playoffs. In 35 total outings since 2024, Carolina tight ends have been targeted 187 times. They totaled 141 catches for 1,255 yards (8.9 average) and eight touchdowns.

Just as a point of reference, 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan started all 18 games for the playoff-bound Panthers. He total numbers for his debut campaign read 129 targets and 75 receptions, good for 1,095 yards and seven scores.

Quarterback Bryce Young and company will have a new play caller this season in offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. Will he utilize the tight end more than Canales did the past two years, especially with the productive Waller in the mix? It would give opposing defensive coordinators a lot more to think about.