Early Leader Established In Panthers LT Battle Between Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling

The Carolina Panthers are fully entrenched in OTAs, and more information about the roster and specific lineups is coming out by the day. The Panthers have multiple position competitions that are ongoing, but none more important than the battle for the starting left tackle spot, between Rasheed Walker, and Monroe Freeling.

Panthers GM Dan Morgan announced that Walker and Freeling will officially compete for who will protect Bryce Young's blind side on every Sunday, and there has been much speculation about who should earn that job at least for Week 1 of the season. The free agency signing, or the first round pick.

Luckily, Panthers head coach Dave Canales was able to bring some clarity, not on who will officially win the job, but who's getting more first-team reps as of this week.

Rasheed Walker starts OTAs with majority of first team reps

On Tuesday afternoon, Dave Canales confirmed that Rasheed Walker got most of the first team reps at left tackle, while Monroe Freeling got a few as well. This feels appropriate, given that Rasheed Walker is entering his fifth year in the NFL, bringing starting NFL experience over the last three years while with the Green Bay Packers.

Dave Canales: Rasheed Walker got most of the first-team reps at left tackle, although Monroe Freeling also worked in there, as well. — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 26, 2026

This also feels like a potential parallel to how the reps will be split between the two high-profile left tackles throughout the regular season. Unless Monroe Freeling blows the Panthers' coaching staff away throughout OTAs and steals the starting job for Week 1, the majority of reps early on will go to Walker, while Freeling comes in for certain plays or certain formations.

The Panthers also signed Walker, not thinking they'd be able to draft Freeling with the 19th overall pick. GM Dan Morgan said that in the many mock drafts he did, Freeling only fell to 19th a few times, so from Carolina's standpoint, this competition fell in their lap.

Why Rasheed Walker needs to win the starting job

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is nothing short of a "prove it" type season for Rasheed Walker, signing with the Panthers for just a one-year, $4 million deal. Walker has to excel in pass protection, as he has for most of his career, and take a step forward in the run-blocking aspect of his position.

The perfect scenario for Walker is having an awesome season, and then signing a long-term deal for a large dollar figure, which would likely mean a departure from Carolina since the Panthers drafted Monroe Freeling. No long-term is coming Walker's way if he doesn't even earn the starting LT spot for week one, so the pressure is on now.