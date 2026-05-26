Which Panthers Storylines Are Worth Paying Attention to at OTAs (And Which Aren't)

Heading into OTAs this week, the Carolina Panthers have several storylines swirling around them. However, a lot of them don't matter. Here are the ones that are and are not worth your attention over the next few weeks.

Worth: Tackle battle

Ultimately, whether the Panthers end up starting Monroe Freeling or Rasheed Walker is inconsequential. Both are good players, and the camp battle will make them better. Whoever starts will likely be the best option for the team.

However, what makes this worth watching is to see how close Freeling is. He's viewed as a bit of a raw prospect, and that's why Walker seemingly has the edge. Is that the case? Can Freeling get on the field as a rookie? If he doesn't, does that mean the Panthers made a mistake? It's all worth looking at.

Not worth: WR3 decision

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The third wide receiver on the depth chart does start, but for the Panthers, whichever mediocre name ends up at that spot is largely inconsequential. Much like the tackle battle, the Panthers will come out with the best possible option there (unless they're still blinded by their love of Xavier Legette).

The difference here is that the starting left tackle is a whole lot more important than the third wide receiver on a run-first offense. That player matters, but what's the difference between Legette, John Metchie, and Chris Brazzell? Not much, to be totally honest.

Worth: Haynes King's fight for the 53

The third quarterback position really doesn't matter. The Panthers have Bryce Young, and if something goes wrong, Kenny Pickett can step in. If the third QB sees the field, it's going to be a disaster. That said, it's more important for Haynes King to be QB3 than Will Grier.

For one thing, Grier has always been awful at the NFL level, and King has a ton of upside. Plus, after Pickett's one contractual season, who would the Panthers rather have, Grier or King? And if they don't keep King now, some other team will almost undoubtedly poach him.

Not worth: Slot cornerback depth

The Panthers didn't do anything to address the slot corner issue from last year. They're content to let Chau Smith-Wade and Corey Thornton, who'd earned the spot before tearing his ACL last season, duke it out. This is largely inconsequential, as neither is particularly adept.

Worth: Who emerges from the safety pile?

The safety conversation, though, is of interest. Zakee Wheatley is our preferred pick, while the Panthers seem intent on letting Nick Scott keep his job. Does Lathan Ransom make a push? The fact that this is a three-way fight between some interesting players makes this worth paying attention to.