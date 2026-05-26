Why Rasheed Walker is Poised to Win Panthers' Battle vs Monroe Freeling

OTAs have begun around the NFL, and with OTAs, positional battles begin, whether it's a tight QB competition that will last right up till Week 1, or a wide receiver battle to see who gets a WR2 or WR3 starting spot, positional battles always have fans buzzing at this time of year.

The Carolina Panthers will have a few positional competitions leading up to the start of the NFL season. The most important and high-profile one will be the left tackle battle between free agency signing Rasheed Walker, and Panthers' first-round draft pick, Monroe Freeling.

Walker was signed early in free agency after Carolina's starting left tackle, Ikem Ekwonu, suffered a left patellar tendon injury that will likely sideline him for the entire 2026 season. Monroe Freeling was a surprise selection at 19th overall in the NFL Draft. Both have starting talent at left tackle, but only one can win the starting role.

NFL Analyst Predicts Winner of LT Competition

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport dropped his predictions for the top position battles in the NFL, and on that list was the Panthers' left tackle competition between Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling. When giving his answer for who the Week 1 starter will be, Davenport named Walker as the tackle who will eventually win the starting role.

Experience Always Wins

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Monroe Freeling has all the physical traits and intangibles to be a very good left tackle in the NFL, stands 6'7, weighs around 325 pounds, is a unique athlete for his frame, being very fast and possessing great footwork and balance. What Freeling doesnt have is experience.

Rasheed Walker is entering his fifth season in the NFL, and over the last two seasons, he has started 33 games, excelling primarily in pass protection. Part of Davenport's reasoning for correctly picking Walker was the fact that, in 986 snaps, he allowed only five sacks last season, which is as good as a team can ask for.

Freeling was a highly touted OL prospect, but he didn't even notch 20 starts in his college career at Georgia.

Monroe Freeling is Still the Future

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) lines up before the snap against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Carolina didn't think that Freeling would be on the board at 19; Dan Morgan even said so himself, which is why there's an LT competition in the first place. Even with Freeling potentially losing the competition to be a Week 1 starter, hes the future at that position, and will still get reps this season.

Rasheed Walker is in a "prove it" year, and if he excels this season, he will likely depart from Carolina for a larger contract, so no matter who starts Week 1, this is going to be Monroe Freelings' spot for years to come.