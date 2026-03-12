Failed Panthers Edge Rusher Remains Solid FA Option as Frenzy Continues

Even though the free agency signing period technically started on March 11th, it really began on Monday, March 9th, when new signings were announced every five minutes. The Carolina Panthers have been really active so far, bringing in new players and re-signing players currently on the roster.

One player who’s a current free agent who’s caught some attention is D.J. Wonnum, the 28-year-old edge rusher out of South Carolina, who just finished his second season with the Panthers. While his Panthers stint hasn’t always been pretty, he seems to have a market.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox released his free-agency big boards, the best available after day three, on Thursday, March 12th. Wonnum ranked 22nd on the big board of free agents. Wonnum’s ranking 22nd isn’t egregious by any means, mainly cause edge rusher is such a sought-after position in today’s NFL.

Wonnum can be a rotation piece on any NFL team. It might be harder for that to be on Carolina, though, with the Panthers now having two solidified edge rushers in Scourton and now Jaelan Phillips.

D.J. Wonnum dealt with health issues in Carolina, dealing with a blood clot in 2024 that forced him to miss half the season. Wonnum returned to action in 2025 and played 16 of 17 games. He had his moments for sure, but they were few and far between.

Josh Allen sacked! D.J. Wonnum wasn't letting go of that shirt.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/eIkFxixTgk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 26, 2025

Wonnum recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss, and one interception on the season. Unfortunately, the Panthers were awful at bringing pressure on the opposing QB, and the only real bright spot in the pass rush was Nic Scourton.

Before arriving in Carolina, Wonnum had two seasons where he recorded eight sacks. In his two-year tenure with the Panthers, he combined for seven sacks. The production just hasn’t been what Carolina was hoping for.

Why A Departure Seems Likely

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers have prioritized their defense in free agency so far, revamping the unit and bringing in huge upgrades at crucial positions, including edge rusher, with the blockbuster signing of Jaelan Phillips. Signing Phillips makes D.J. Wonnum's departure feel even more likely.

Carolina Panthers unrestricted free agents in 2026:



ED D.J. Wonnum: Let Walk

- Signed a 2-year $12.5m contract in 2024. Played in 24 games during his tenure and recorded 79 tackles, 7.0 sacks (4 in ‘24, 3 in ‘25), 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery. The Panthers need better… pic.twitter.com/amOhLUgNKA — Keb (@ihatekeb) February 13, 2026

Wonnum still has a lot going for him, he’s still just 28 years old, has had seasons where the talent and production really align, and even on a poor unit with last year’s Panthers defensive line, showed some solid reps at times. Wonnum should still have a lot of football to play in the NFL; it may just not be in Carolina, especially if he wants to get another solid contract.

If the Panthers were going to re-sign Wonnum, it probably would have happened by now. Luckily, Carolina has a lot to look forward to on the defense next season, whether Wonnum is in the building or not.