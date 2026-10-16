Final Panthers Injury Report: Latest Updates on Jaelan Phillips, Bryce Young & More

Ahead of the Carolina Panthers' Week 6 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina's roster has key pieces returning, while others may not be able to suit up.

The biggest positive of this week has been the confirmation that WR Jalen Coker will return. Coker was forced to leave the Panthers' Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns in the second half. The injury kept Coker off the field for Carolina's Week 4 victory against the Detroit Lions.

Aside from that news, the status of major players such as EDGE Jaelan Phillips, RT Monroe Freeling, and others remains up in the air. Here's the latest on who could be in and out of the lineup on Sunday afternoon.

Monroe Freeling: Doubtful

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Freeling suffered a knee injury during Carolina's Week 4 victory over the Lions. The injury sidelined Freeling for the rest of the game, and he left the medical tent wearing a brace. Freeling was a limited participant in practice, according to the latest injury report.

Carolina's offensive line is already thin, and with Freeling trending towards missing Sunday's matchup, sixth year veteran Stone Forsythe will take on the starting right tackle spot.

Jaelan Phillips: Questionable

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Another Week 4 exit. Phillips left the game against Detroit in the fourth quarter, with both players checked for a concussion and a hamstring injury.

Head coach Dave Canales said he was "hopeful" that Phillips would be ready for Sunday during the bye week. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky and can linger, making them very easy to re-aggravate.

Still remaining "questionable" on Friday isn't a great sign. It seems like Phillips' status won't be solidified till closer to the game.

AJ Dillon: OUT

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AJ Dillon's ankle injury came up during the Week 5 bye. It's clearly something that is semi-serious, as Dillon didn't participate in any of this week's practices leading up to Sunday afternoon.

With Dillon out, RB Tre Tyus has been elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Week 6. Tyus's debut is also due to RB Trevor Ettienne being listed as questionable after being activated from IR this week.

Bryce Young: Healthy

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Bryce Young has been listed on the injury report with a knee injury throughout this week. However, he fully participated in Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday's practices.

QB1 no longer has an injury designation and is ready to keep his hot start to the season going.

Damien Lewis: Questionable

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Damien Lewis suffered a UCL tear in his elbow during the first half of Carolina's Week 3 loss. After missing Week 4, Lewis has trended in the right direction during the bye and throughout this week.

In Friday's report, Lewis was listed as a full participant in practice. This is a great sign that he could return to protect Bryce Young and bring back starting-level talent and experience back to the offensive line.

Taylor Moton: Questionable

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Anything other than "OUT" is a welcome sign for Moton and the Panthers, as he hasn't played a down of football this season due to multiple blood clots in his right lung.

Blood clots are terrifying, not just when it comes to playing football. It's a serious health issue that can be lethal if not taken care of properly. Moton's 21-day practice window was opened this week, as he's off IR and seems to be ramping up towards a season debut.

It wouldn't be shocking if Carolina still waited this week out and kept Moton on ice.

Full Friday Injury Report

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The full injury report is as follows.

The Panthers look to improve to 3-2 against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.