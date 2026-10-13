Will Jalen Coker Be Back in Week 6? Injury Update, Return Timeline for Panthers WR

The Carolina Panthers are emerging from their bye in Week 6 and the hope is that wide receiver Jalen Coker will make his return to action.

Coker suffered an injury in the second half of the Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns that forced his early exit from the contest and led to Coker missing the Week 4 game entirely.

With an extra week of rest, there is optimism that Coker will be able to suit up in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's what we know about Coker's injury and return timeline.

Jalen Coker injury update

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coker is currently dealing with a quadriceps injury, which isn't his first rodeo with the injury during his career.

The day after suffering the issue, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the injury was a "minor quad strain" and the expectation was he wouldn't miss much, if any, time.

Well, Coker did end up missing time despite logging a few limited practices in Week 4, but that was also a sign he wasn't far off from returning.

Head coach Dave Canales offered a positive update on Coker on Monday, as he told reporters that Coker is "on track" to play this week.

However, Canales also cautioned that the Panthers had to evaluate Coker throughout this week of practice before determining whether or not he will play.

"Dave Canales: WR Jalen Coker (quad) is 'on track' but has a couple of big days of practice ahead of him this week heading into Sunday's game at PHI," The Athletic's Joe Person reported.

Jalen Coker return timeline

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) warms up before playing the Arizona Cardinals play at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All signs are pointing to Coker returning this week, but we will still be glued to the Panthers' injury report, with the first installment coming on Wednesday.

A limited practice would keep Coker on the right track, but a full practice would almost guarantee he'll be ready to go for Sunday.

Jalen Coker Week 6 fantasy advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming he plays, Coker is definitely a starting option.

While the Eagles' secondary has a lot of talent on paper, that has not produced desired results against opposing passing attacks this season.

According to CBS Sports, the Eagles are tied for the fourth-most fantasy points per game allowed to wide receivers.

As far as Coker himself is concerned, he ranks as WR11 overall in terms of fantasy points per game, according to Fantasy Pros, which makes him a borderline WR2 play.

Until further notice, Coker is a starting option in all formats, regardless of matchup.