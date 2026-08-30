Grading Panthers’ Stunning Late Bobby Okereke Addition

Preseason football is in the books, but the offseason isn't over just yet. The Carolina Panthers have been active in the latter portion of the preseason. First, Carolina signed TE Darren Waller during training camp to add more depth to an uninspiring TE room.

Now another signing has been made, this time on defense, as Carolina brings in LB Bobby Okereke. The former starter for the New York Giants was cut mainly for cap space purposes, as the Giants free up $9 million.

This move comes as a shock, considering Okereke was still starting for the Giants in 2025. The Panthers also still have the LB2 competition ongoing, as the starter next to Devin Lloyd hasn't been announced yet, even though the preseason is over.

Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus have both been receiving first-team snaps during all of training camp. Neither has solidified their case at all. The fact that outside help is being brought in might be a bad sign of Carolina's faith in either Cherelus or Wallace.

Theres no denying that Carolina's LB room is becoming more talented here, but context matters, so how good is this signing actually?

What Bobby Okereke Brings to Carolina

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A hyper-athletic, sideline-to-sideline LB who stands 6'2 and is a lean 235 pounds. Okereke is known for being exceptional in middle-of-the-field pass coverage and for having a high football IQ, spending much of his career as the green-dot LB.

The production hasn't been at its best for the last two seasons. After a 2023 season in which Okereke posted 149 tackles, 11 of them for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 11 quarterback hits, Okereke suffered a back injury.

Since his 2024 injury, Okereke's numbers have dipped. In 2025, the final stat line was 143 tackles, but only 1 sack. The Giants also had an awful run defense last season, so it made sense for Okereke to be released.

That being said, Okereke enters 2026, another year removed from his injury. Okereke has shown he can play at a very high level, which Wallace and Cherelus haven't.

With just two weeks left till Week 1 kickoff against the Chicago Bears, Carolina wants to see if they can find a late offseason gem. Someone who can guarantee more consistency in all facets of the linebacker position.

For a signing that clearly will be short-term, adding a veteran isn't the worst outcome. Okereke is 30 years old, but he can still be productive by making tackles in space and recognizing coverages better than the younger LBs will at this stage.

GRADE: B