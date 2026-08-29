Panthers Muddy Roster Decisions With Late Bobby Okereke Signing

The Carolina Panthers have needed a second linebacker this entire offseason. After signing Devin Lloyd, they just needed someone competent beside him. That player never materialized, despite the preseason-long battle between Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherilus.

Many implored the Panthers to sign a linebacker, with some even pointing to Bobby Okereke, one of the best options on the free agent market. It's a little late, but the Panthers finally listened to those cries.

Panthers have agreed to terms with veteran LB Bobby Okereke, per league source and as @TomPelissero and others have said.

Like Darren Waller, a proven player to add competition to a position group. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 29, 2026

It goes without saying that a signing was necessary, but it is very late. The cutoff for roster decisions is tomorrow evening. The Panthers won't get to see him even practice before making decisions.

It muddies what was already going to be a tough decision. What's interesting about this, too, is that it comes after the best Trevin Wallace outing all preseason.

He seemed to have the LB2 position locked up after last night's win over the Texans, but the Panthers have added another player to the mix.

Panthers sign FA linebacker Bobby Okereke

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles defended by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers' most glaring weakness was linebacker. Even with Devin Lloyd and the lack of anything in the tight end room, linebacker was a huge hole. A team can get by without a good tight end. They can't get by without a good starting linebacker (even a secondary linebacker).

But at this point, the Panthers seemed ready to roll with Lloyd and Trevin Wallace, with Claudin Cherilus backing them up. That's far from ideal, but how are they going to work Bobby Okereke in now?

It's the same situation with Darren Waller. The Panthers signed him late, and he barely practiced and did not play any preseason games. It is difficult to evaluate his spot on the roster that way. But that was weeks ago.

Okereke was signed with a little over 24 hours before final cuts. How can he make the roster over someone the Panthers have seen play? How can he not make the roster when the front office clearly views him as a piece of the puzzle?

There are options with the practice squad since he's a vested veteran. He doesn't have to make the roster to be safe with the Panthers, so there's obviously a plan in place. But the original plan was simpler and safer.

Now, Okereke, and this should go without saying, could be a huge upgrade. While he sat on the market for a good reason, he is still probably better than Wallace or Cherilus. And if nothing else, he'll be a better backup than the current options.

It just makes the final hours before rosters are finalized a whole lot more confusing.